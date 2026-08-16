Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. Madonas novads
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Madonas novads, Latvia

;
4 properties total found
6 room apartment in Laudonas pagasts, Latvia
6 room apartment
Laudonas pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 6
Area 208 m²
Floor 4/5
We offer an exclusive and spacious apartment in the most prestigious area of Riga: the Quiet…
$692,552
Leave a request
Villa in Praulienas pagasts, Latvia
Villa
Praulienas pagasts, Latvia
The charming Lazdona Manor Castle has a long history, having experienced its heydays a long …
$157,824
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
House in Praulienas pagasts, Latvia
House
Praulienas pagasts, Latvia
The offer includes a rare property in one of the most beautiful places in Vidzeme – on the b…
$229,429
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
International Property AlertsInternational Property Alerts
5 room apartment in Laudonas pagasts, Latvia
5 room apartment
Laudonas pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 132 m²
Floor 4/6
Dzirnavu street 62, in a courtyard house, between Terbatas and Brivibas streets. We offer a …
$243,743
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Madonas novads, Latvia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go