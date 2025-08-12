Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Ligatnes pagasts, Latvia

1 property total found
2 room apartment in Ligatnes pagasts, Latvia
2 room apartment
Ligatnes pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 2
Area 47 m²
Floor 1/4
$47,567
Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
