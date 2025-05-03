Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. Liepupes pagasts
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Liepupes pagasts, Latvia

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
2 bedroom house in Liepupes pagasts, Latvia
2 bedroom house
Liepupes pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 131 m²
Floor 2/2
The first floor is an open-plan space with a kitchen area, a dining area and a living room w…
$239,616
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Liepupes pagasts, Latvia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go