Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. Liepaja
  4. Commercial
  5. Revenue house

Apartment buildings for sale in Liepaja, Latvia

сommercial properties
8
Revenue house Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Revenue house 453 m² in Liepaja, Latvia
Revenue house 453 m²
Liepaja, Latvia
Area 453 m²
Number of floors 2
$203,939
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go