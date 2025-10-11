Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. Libagu pagasts
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Libagu pagasts, Latvia

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
House 10 bedrooms in Libagu pagasts, Latvia
House 10 bedrooms
Libagu pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 1
Area 418 m²
Floor 2/2
Old manor in a country side surrounded by green meadows and old trees. Close to the city Tal…
$49,148
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Libagu pagasts, Latvia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go