Villas for sale in Kekavas pagasts, Latvia

3 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Vimbukrogs, Latvia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Vimbukrogs, Latvia
Bedrooms 4
Area 630 m²
Offered for sale estate in Kekava region 30 minutes from the center of Riga.On a spacious we…
$1,95M
Villa 8 bedrooms in Kekavas pagasts, Latvia
Villa 8 bedrooms
Kekavas pagasts, Latvia
Bedrooms 8
Area 650 m²
We sell a house of 3.5 floors, a total area of 650 m2, a living area of 370m2. All interior …
$429,114
Villa in Plakanciems, Latvia
Villa
Plakanciems, Latvia
Area 500 m²
The house is located in Kekava volost, just 15 minutes drive from Riga. A quiet, calm and gr…
$572,152
