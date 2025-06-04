Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. Kekavas pagasts
  4. Commercial
  5. Investment

Investment Properties for Sale in Kekavas pagasts, Latvia

сommercial property
6
Investment Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Investment in Odukalns, Latvia
Investment
Odukalns, Latvia
We sell a large plot of land for commercial development in Kekawa. Area: 3 hectares. The lan…
$343,291
Leave a request
Investment in Kekava, Latvia
Investment
Kekava, Latvia
At the moment, it is an agricultural land, to reduce taxation, located at a distance of 20 k…
$440,557
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go