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Terraced Houses for sale in Kekava, Latvia

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4 room house in Kekava, Latvia
4 room house
Kekava, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 630 m²
Floor 1/2
Offered for sale estate in Kekava region 30 minutes from the center of Riga.On a spacious we…
$1,97M
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