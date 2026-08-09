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Monthly rent of terraced commercial properties in Jurmala, Latvia

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manufacture buildings
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1 property total found
Hotel 1 000 m² in Jurmala, Latvia
Hotel 1 000 m²
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 26
Area 1 000 m²
Floor 1/3
2 new buildings are offered for rent in Jurmala, Mellugi: a three-storey hotel and a two-sto…
$17,457
per month
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