Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. Jaunpiebalgas pagasts
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Jaunpiebalgas pagasts, Latvia

Apartment Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
4 room apartment in Jaunpiebalgas pagasts, Latvia
4 room apartment
Jaunpiebalgas pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 110 m²
Floor 4/6
Rupniecibas street 7, next to Vidus street on the 4th floor of the front building (while wit…
$336,197
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Jaunpiebalgas pagasts, Latvia
2 bedroom apartment
Jaunpiebalgas pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 117 m²
Floor 2/2
A lovely and well-kept house near the Gauja River, landscaped grounds with a fireplace, a sa…
$145,090
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Jaunpiebalgas pagasts, Latvia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go