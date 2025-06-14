Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. Jaunjelgava
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Jaunjelgava, Latvia

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
House 12 rooms in Jaunjelgava, Latvia
House 12 rooms
Jaunjelgava, Latvia
Rooms 12
Area 356 m²
Number of floors 2
$288,975
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go