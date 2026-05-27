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Residence permit in Latvia

Latvia Latvia
Process duration: from 3 months
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Residence permit in Latvia
Residence permit
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Advantages
Process duration
Process duration
from 3 months
Duration
Duration
60 months
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Residence permit in Latvia
Latvia Latvia
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Other Immigration Programs
Residence permit
Residence permit in Latvian Republic
Residence permit in Latvian Republic
Latvia Latvia
from
$105,169
Immigration Program Type Residence permit
Process duration from 3 months
🇱🇻 Latvia Residence Permit Through Investment An accessible pathway to the EU — from €90,000 Latvia offers one of the most flexible and transparent residence-by-investment programs in the European Union, combining legal clarity, reasonable entry thresholds, and long-term stability. …
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AS "PADVA, PARINOV UN PARTNERI"
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Immigration consultant
AS "PADVA, PARINOV UN PARTNERI"
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