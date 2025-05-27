Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. Iecava
  4. Commercial
  5. Investment

Investment Properties for Sale in Iecava, Latvia

2 properties total found
Investment in Iecava, Latvia
Investment
Iecava, Latvia
We offer to purchase land for commercial development. Location: Ijecava District, 39 km of A…
$761,313
Investment in Iecava, Latvia
Investment
Iecava, Latvia
We offer to purchase land for commercial development. Location: Ijecava District, 38 km of t…
$460,435
