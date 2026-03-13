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Houses for sale in Grobinas pagasts, Latvia

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1 bedroom apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
1 bedroom apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Compact studio-type apartments in Dzintari. For sale is a cozy 1-room studio apartment on…
$92,367
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1 bedroom apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
1 bedroom apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Compact studio-type apartments in Dzintari. For sale is a cozy 1-room studio apartment on…
$94,099
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House in Riga, Latvia
House
Riga, Latvia
Area 890 m²
Investment opportunity – income-generating residential and commercial building in Riga Old …
$2,54M
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AuraAura
1 bedroom apartment in Riga, Latvia
1 bedroom apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Ezerjugla is a lakeside residential development in the Jugla district of Riga, offering spac…
$175,290
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1 bedroom apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
1 bedroom apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Compact studio-type apartments in Dzintari. For sale is a cozy 1-room studio apartment on…
$101,026
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Riga, Latvia
1 bedroom apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
The third tower of the legendary Panorama Plaza project The famous Panorama Plaza project…
$209,369
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1 bedroom apartment in Riga, Latvia
1 bedroom apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
A 2-room apartment with a private entrance is for sale in the new residential project “Ziedo…
$143,400
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2 bedroom apartment in Riga, Latvia
2 bedroom apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Recently renovated apartment in a restored building - full of character. A bright, cozy and…
$207,826
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2 bedroom apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
2 bedroom apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
A spacious 3-room apartment with a terrace in the new Amber Park project A peaceful life …
$203,205
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1 bedroom apartment in Riga, Latvia
1 bedroom apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
The apartment is located in a green and quiet part of the center of Riga - Grīziņkalns. Orig…
$159,333
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1 bedroom apartment in Riga, Latvia
1 bedroom apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Four Seasons is a new three-story, Class A residential building offering eco-friendly apartm…
$206,671
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1 bedroom apartment in Riga, Latvia
1 bedroom apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Four Seasons is a new three-story, Class A residential building offering eco-friendly apartm…
$125,850
Leave a request

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