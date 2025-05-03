Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. Grobina
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Grobina, Latvia

House Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
5 room house in Grobina, Latvia
5 room house
Grobina, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 496 m²
$268,512
Leave a request
6 room house in Grobina, Latvia
6 room house
Grobina, Latvia
Rooms 6
Area 270 m²
$334,099
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go