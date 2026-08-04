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Houses with garden for sale in Garkalnes pagasts, Latvia

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1 property total found
4 bedroom house in Garkalnes pagasts, Latvia
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4 bedroom house
Garkalnes pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 357 m²
Number of floors 3
✨ We are pleased to present this spacious and cozy house, perfectly suited for a large famil…
$328,972
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Русский
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Properties features in Garkalnes pagasts, Latvia

with Garage
with Terrace
with Lake view
Cheap
Luxury
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