Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. Erglu pagasts
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Erglu pagasts, Latvia

1 property total found
6 bedroom house in Erglu pagasts, Latvia
6 bedroom house
Erglu pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 806 m²
Floor 2/2
The property includes several buildings - a spacious owner's house of 250 sq.m. m area, 130 …
$509,511
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Erglu pagasts, Latvia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go