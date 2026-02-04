Show property on map Show properties list
Houses with garage for sale in Dzerbenes pagasts, Latvia

1 property total found
3 bedroom house in Dzerbenes pagasts, Latvia
3 bedroom house
Dzerbenes pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 373 m²
For sale is a three-story house, with sauna and pool, in central part of village Amatciems. …
$355,133
Properties features in Dzerbenes pagasts, Latvia

