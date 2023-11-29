Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. Residential
  4. Courland

Residential properties for sale in Courland, Latvia

Liepaja
11
37 properties total found
2 room house in Engures novads, Latvia
2 room house
Engures novads, Latvia
Rooms 2
Area 37 m²
Floor 1/1
€65,000
9 room house in Sabile, Latvia
9 room house
Sabile, Latvia
Rooms 10
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
A unique opportunity to purchase a profitable property in the center of Sabile. A house with…
€47,000
3 room apartment in Liepaja, Latvia
3 room apartment
Liepaja, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 62 m²
Floor 1/5
Short - Choose a cozy apartment, Sell tastefully renovated and landscaped apartment, Apart…
€39,900
9 room house in Grinvalti, Latvia
9 room house
Grinvalti, Latvia
Rooms 14
Area 520 m²
Number of floors 3
Short - Unique opportunity to buy a profitable property, Choose arranged real estate with ad…
€860,000
9 room house in Liepaja, Latvia
9 room house
Liepaja, Latvia
Rooms 30
Area 990 m²
Floor 4
Short - Unique opportunity to buy a profitable property, Choose arranged real estate with ad…
€2,18M
4 room apartment in Liepaja, Latvia
4 room apartment
Liepaja, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 140 m²
Floor 2/3
Title - Choose arranged real estate with added value, We offer to buy great apartments, Beau…
€178,000
House in Engures novads, Latvia
House
Engures novads, Latvia
Area 700 m²
Number of floors 3
"Nordes" / "Lauri", Ragaciems, Engure Municipality, Latvia The property is located directly …
€706,000
House in Berzciems, Latvia
House
Berzciems, Latvia
Area 950 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale property located in Berzciems. House and house extras - guest house, all communica…
€550,000
8 room house in kesterciems, Latvia
8 room house
kesterciems, Latvia
Rooms 8
Area 700 m²
Floor 1/2
New building, closed territory, loggia, bathouse, pool, sauna, isolated rooms, walk-through-…
€1,40M
2 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Liepaja, Latvia
2 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Liepaja, Latvia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 118 m²
Floor 3/3
The apartment has an area of 118.40 m2, is located on the 3rd floor of a 3-story fully renov…
€235,000
2 room house in good condition, with forest view in Kazdanga, Latvia
2 room house in good condition, with forest view
Kazdanga, Latvia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 2/2
The property consists of a plot of land with an area of 6.24 ha and three buildings. Heating…
€178,000
House in Skrundas novads, Latvia
House
Skrundas novads, Latvia
Area 203 700 m²
€1,20M
9 room house with parking, with balcony, with terrace in Ventspils, Latvia
9 room house with parking, with balcony, with terrace
Ventspils, Latvia
Rooms 11
Area 858 m²
Floor 2/2
";Villa Leonardo"; - a quiet apart-hotel for investment in a prestigious residential quarter…
€1,50M
3 room house in good condition, with forest view in Tukums, Latvia
3 room house in good condition, with forest view
Tukums, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 125 m²
Floor 2/2
10 m from the lake shore, view from all windows to the lake.On the first floor, a spacious l…
€159,000
4 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Grinvalti, Latvia
4 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Grinvalti, Latvia
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 336 m²
Floor 2/2
Awesome place to stay with family! The sea, lake, forest are all within walking distance. Fi…
€480,000
9 room house in good condition, with вид на море in Ventspils, Latvia
9 room house in good condition, with вид на море
Ventspils, Latvia
Rooms 16
Bathrooms count 13
Area 374 m²
Floor 2/2
Ideal place for tourism business - return for investors between 8 and 10% per year. The prop…
€270,000
House in good condition, with stove, with alarm system in Talsu novads, Latvia
House in good condition, with stove, with alarm system
Talsu novads, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 160 m²
Floor 2/2
A residential home with workshops and a hangar is for sale - commercial object.A two-story h…
€350,000
3 room house with sauna, with electricity, with fireplace in Jaunlutrini, Latvia
3 room house with sauna, with electricity, with fireplace
Jaunlutrini, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 335 m²
Incredibly interesting property for sale in the most beautiful place in the Salda region! …
€250,000
9 room apartment in good condition, with gas heating in Liepaja, Latvia
9 room apartment in good condition, with gas heating
Liepaja, Latvia
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 4
Area 1 062 m²
Floor 3/3
Building for commercial activities Kungu street 9, Liepaja. The building has three floors an…
€522,000
Villa 4 room villa with needs repair, with lake view in Igene, Latvia
Villa 4 room villa with needs repair, with lake view
Igene, Latvia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 250 m²
Floor 2/2
The construction of the manor complex is very extensive. Various outbuildings have been pres…
€157,000
9 room house with needs repair, with forest view in Liegi, Latvia
9 room house with needs repair, with forest view
Liegi, Latvia
Rooms 20
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 667 m²
Floor 2/2
Līguti manor complex with a large park on the picturesque shore of Lake Durbe.The late class…
€379,990
4 room apartment in good condition, with вид на море in Pape, Latvia
4 room apartment in good condition, with вид на море
Pape, Latvia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 130 m²
Floor 1/1
Land area 1.91 ha, 450 meters to the sea, the property has a canal connected to Lake Pape.Th…
€288,000
House with parking in kesterciems, Latvia
House with parking
kesterciems, Latvia
Area 220 m²
Floor 2/2
We sell an object in the village of Kesterciems, municipality of Angur. The village is locat…
€300,000
4 room house in good condition in Engure, Latvia
4 room house in good condition
Engure, Latvia
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 3
Area 295 m²
Floor 2/2
This exceptional house sits in an elevated position on the Gulf of Riga sea coastline in a s…
€950,000
9 room apartment with needs repair in Medzes pagasts, Latvia
9 room apartment with needs repair
Medzes pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 12
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 980 m²
Floor 2/2
A unique property to turn into a pearl - a mansion that draws attention with its simple eleg…
€220,000
Castle with bath house, with castle in Liepaja, Latvia
Castle with bath house, with castle
Liepaja, Latvia
Area 1 600 m²
Latvia.Liepaja Hunting Castle with 20.37 hectares of land Historical castle of the 16th cent…
€1,50M
5 room house with bath house in Engures novads, Latvia
5 room house with bath house
Engures novads, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 3
€790,000
4 room apartment with parking, with surveillance security system, with sauna in Liepaja, Latvia
4 room apartment with parking, with surveillance security system, with sauna
Liepaja, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 125 m²
Floor 5/6
€485,000
3 room apartment with parking, with surveillance security system, with sauna in Liepaja, Latvia
3 room apartment with parking, with surveillance security system, with sauna
Liepaja, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 79 m²
Floor 4/6
€300,000
3 room apartment with parking, with surveillance security system, with sauna in Liepaja, Latvia
3 room apartment with parking, with surveillance security system, with sauna
Liepaja, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 90 m²
Floor 3/6
€400,000
Property types in Courland

apartments
houses

Properties features in Courland, Latvia

with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
