Realting.com
Latvia
Residential
Courland
Houses
Houses for sale in Courland, Latvia
House
Clear all
27 properties total found
Default
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
2 room house
Engures novads, Latvia
2
37 m²
1/1
€65,000
Recommend
Leave a request
9 room house
Sabile, Latvia
10
350 m²
2
A unique opportunity to purchase a profitable property in the center of Sabile. A house with…
€47,000
Recommend
Leave a request
9 room house
Grinvalti, Latvia
14
520 m²
3
Short - Unique opportunity to buy a profitable property, Choose arranged real estate with ad…
€860,000
Recommend
Leave a request
9 room house
Liepaja, Latvia
30
990 m²
4
Short - Unique opportunity to buy a profitable property, Choose arranged real estate with ad…
€2,18M
Recommend
Leave a request
House
Engures novads, Latvia
700 m²
3
"Nordes" / "Lauri", Ragaciems, Engure Municipality, Latvia The property is located directly …
€706,000
Recommend
Leave a request
House
Berzciems, Latvia
950 m²
1/1
For sale property located in Berzciems. House and house extras - guest house, all communica…
€550,000
Recommend
Leave a request
8 room house
kesterciems, Latvia
8
700 m²
1/2
New building, closed territory, loggia, bathouse, pool, sauna, isolated rooms, walk-through-…
€1,40M
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room house in good condition, with forest view
Kazdanga, Latvia
3
1
120 m²
2/2
The property consists of a plot of land with an area of 6.24 ha and three buildings. Heating…
€178,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages: English
House
Skrundas novads, Latvia
203 700 m²
€1,20M
Recommend
Leave a request
9 room house with parking, with balcony, with terrace
Ventspils, Latvia
11
858 m²
2/2
";Villa Leonardo"; - a quiet apart-hotel for investment in a prestigious residential quarter…
€1,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room house in good condition, with forest view
Tukums, Latvia
4
1
125 m²
2/2
10 m from the lake shore, view from all windows to the lake.On the first floor, a spacious l…
€159,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages: English
4 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Grinvalti, Latvia
7
2
336 m²
2/2
Awesome place to stay with family! The sea, lake, forest are all within walking distance. Fi…
€480,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages: English
9 room house in good condition, with вид на море
Ventspils, Latvia
16
13
374 m²
2/2
Ideal place for tourism business - return for investors between 8 and 10% per year. The prop…
€270,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages: English
House in good condition, with stove, with alarm system
Talsu novads, Latvia
4
1
160 m²
2/2
A residential home with workshops and a hangar is for sale - commercial object.A two-story h…
€350,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages: English
3 room house with sauna, with electricity, with fireplace
Jaunlutrini, Latvia
4
335 m²
Incredibly interesting property for sale in the most beautiful place in the Salda region! …
€250,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa with needs repair, with lake view
Igene, Latvia
6
2
1 250 m²
2/2
The construction of the manor complex is very extensive. Various outbuildings have been pres…
€157,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages: English
9 room house with needs repair, with forest view
Liegi, Latvia
20
2
1 667 m²
2/2
Līguti manor complex with a large park on the picturesque shore of Lake Durbe.The late class…
€379,990
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages: English
House with parking
kesterciems, Latvia
220 m²
2/2
We sell an object in the village of Kesterciems, municipality of Angur. The village is locat…
€300,000
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room house in good condition
Engure, Latvia
10
3
295 m²
2/2
This exceptional house sits in an elevated position on the Gulf of Riga sea coastline in a s…
€950,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages: English
Castle with bath house, with castle
Liepaja, Latvia
1 600 m²
Latvia.Liepaja Hunting Castle with 20.37 hectares of land Historical castle of the 16th cent…
€1,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
5 room house with bath house
Engures novads, Latvia
5
300 m²
3
€790,000
Recommend
Leave a request
8 room house with parking, for rent, with management company services
Engures novads, Latvia
8
350 m²
2/2
€410,000
Recommend
Leave a request
6 room house with Bedrooms, with gas heating
Bigaunciems, Latvia
6
232 m²
3
For sale fully furnished three-story house - 232 sq. m. m. Beautiful neighbors, 2 minutes to…
€390,000
Recommend
Leave a request
7 room house
Liepaja, Latvia
7
390 m²
3
€260,000
Recommend
Leave a request
House for rent, with management company services, with Доступна ипотека
Vane, Latvia
A unique property - a castle in the Kandava region, 120 km to Riga and 84 km to Ventspils, f…
€3,20M
Recommend
Leave a request
House for rent, with management company services, with Доступна ипотека
Skrundas novads, Latvia
We offer you an exclusive castle complex, which is located in one of the most picturesque pl…
€1,20M
Recommend
Leave a request
8 room house with parking, with balcony, with terrace
Liepaja, Latvia
8
450 m²
For sale luxury modern villa in the Jurmala dune area. The beach is only 100m away. White, s…
€4,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
