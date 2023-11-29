Houses for sale in Courland, Latvia

Show property on map Show properties list
2 room house in Engures novads, Latvia
2 room house
Engures novads, Latvia
Rooms 2
Area 37 m²
Floor 1/1
€65,000
9 room house in Sabile, Latvia
9 room house
Sabile, Latvia
Rooms 10
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
A unique opportunity to purchase a profitable property in the center of Sabile. A house with…
€47,000
9 room house in Grinvalti, Latvia
9 room house
Grinvalti, Latvia
Rooms 14
Area 520 m²
Number of floors 3
Short - Unique opportunity to buy a profitable property, Choose arranged real estate with ad…
€860,000
9 room house in Liepaja, Latvia
9 room house
Liepaja, Latvia
Rooms 30
Area 990 m²
Floor 4
Short - Unique opportunity to buy a profitable property, Choose arranged real estate with ad…
€2,18M
House in Engures novads, Latvia
House
Engures novads, Latvia
Area 700 m²
Number of floors 3
"Nordes" / "Lauri", Ragaciems, Engure Municipality, Latvia The property is located directly …
€706,000
House in Berzciems, Latvia
House
Berzciems, Latvia
Area 950 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale property located in Berzciems. House and house extras - guest house, all communica…
€550,000
8 room house in kesterciems, Latvia
8 room house
kesterciems, Latvia
Rooms 8
Area 700 m²
Floor 1/2
New building, closed territory, loggia, bathouse, pool, sauna, isolated rooms, walk-through-…
€1,40M
2 room house in good condition, with forest view in Kazdanga, Latvia
2 room house in good condition, with forest view
Kazdanga, Latvia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 2/2
The property consists of a plot of land with an area of 6.24 ha and three buildings. Heating…
€178,000
House in Skrundas novads, Latvia
House
Skrundas novads, Latvia
Area 203 700 m²
€1,20M
9 room house with parking, with balcony, with terrace in Ventspils, Latvia
9 room house with parking, with balcony, with terrace
Ventspils, Latvia
Rooms 11
Area 858 m²
Floor 2/2
";Villa Leonardo"; - a quiet apart-hotel for investment in a prestigious residential quarter…
€1,50M
3 room house in good condition, with forest view in Tukums, Latvia
3 room house in good condition, with forest view
Tukums, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 125 m²
Floor 2/2
10 m from the lake shore, view from all windows to the lake.On the first floor, a spacious l…
€159,000
4 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Grinvalti, Latvia
4 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Grinvalti, Latvia
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 336 m²
Floor 2/2
Awesome place to stay with family! The sea, lake, forest are all within walking distance. Fi…
€480,000
9 room house in good condition, with вид на море in Ventspils, Latvia
9 room house in good condition, with вид на море
Ventspils, Latvia
Rooms 16
Bathrooms count 13
Area 374 m²
Floor 2/2
Ideal place for tourism business - return for investors between 8 and 10% per year. The prop…
€270,000
House in good condition, with stove, with alarm system in Talsu novads, Latvia
House in good condition, with stove, with alarm system
Talsu novads, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 160 m²
Floor 2/2
A residential home with workshops and a hangar is for sale - commercial object.A two-story h…
€350,000
3 room house with sauna, with electricity, with fireplace in Jaunlutrini, Latvia
3 room house with sauna, with electricity, with fireplace
Jaunlutrini, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 335 m²
Incredibly interesting property for sale in the most beautiful place in the Salda region! …
€250,000
Villa 4 room villa with needs repair, with lake view in Igene, Latvia
Villa 4 room villa with needs repair, with lake view
Igene, Latvia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 250 m²
Floor 2/2
The construction of the manor complex is very extensive. Various outbuildings have been pres…
€157,000
9 room house with needs repair, with forest view in Liegi, Latvia
9 room house with needs repair, with forest view
Liegi, Latvia
Rooms 20
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 667 m²
Floor 2/2
Līguti manor complex with a large park on the picturesque shore of Lake Durbe.The late class…
€379,990
House with parking in kesterciems, Latvia
House with parking
kesterciems, Latvia
Area 220 m²
Floor 2/2
We sell an object in the village of Kesterciems, municipality of Angur. The village is locat…
€300,000
4 room house in good condition in Engure, Latvia
4 room house in good condition
Engure, Latvia
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 3
Area 295 m²
Floor 2/2
This exceptional house sits in an elevated position on the Gulf of Riga sea coastline in a s…
€950,000
Castle with bath house, with castle in Liepaja, Latvia
Castle with bath house, with castle
Liepaja, Latvia
Area 1 600 m²
Latvia.Liepaja Hunting Castle with 20.37 hectares of land Historical castle of the 16th cent…
€1,50M
5 room house with bath house in Engures novads, Latvia
5 room house with bath house
Engures novads, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 3
€790,000
8 room house with parking, for rent, with management company services in Engures novads, Latvia
8 room house with parking, for rent, with management company services
Engures novads, Latvia
Rooms 8
Area 350 m²
Floor 2/2
€410,000
6 room house with Bedrooms, with gas heating in Bigaunciems, Latvia
6 room house with Bedrooms, with gas heating
Bigaunciems, Latvia
Rooms 6
Area 232 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale fully furnished three-story house - 232 sq. m. m. Beautiful neighbors, 2 minutes to…
€390,000
7 room house in Liepaja, Latvia
7 room house
Liepaja, Latvia
Rooms 7
Area 390 m²
Number of floors 3
€260,000
House for rent, with management company services, with Доступна ипотека in Vane, Latvia
House for rent, with management company services, with Доступна ипотека
Vane, Latvia
A unique property - a castle in the Kandava region, 120 km to Riga and 84 km to Ventspils, f…
€3,20M
House for rent, with management company services, with Доступна ипотека in Skrundas novads, Latvia
House for rent, with management company services, with Доступна ипотека
Skrundas novads, Latvia
We offer you an exclusive castle complex, which is located in one of the most picturesque pl…
€1,20M
8 room house with parking, with balcony, with terrace in Liepaja, Latvia
8 room house with parking, with balcony, with terrace
Liepaja, Latvia
Rooms 8
Area 450 m²
For sale luxury modern villa in the Jurmala dune area. The beach is only 100m away. White, s…
€4,00M
