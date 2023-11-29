Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Courland, Latvia

10 properties total found
3 room apartment in Liepaja, Latvia
3 room apartment
Liepaja, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 62 m²
Floor 1/5
Short - Choose a cozy apartment, Sell tastefully renovated and landscaped apartment, Apart…
€39,900
4 room apartment in Liepaja, Latvia
4 room apartment
Liepaja, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 140 m²
Floor 2/3
Title - Choose arranged real estate with added value, We offer to buy great apartments, Beau…
€178,000
2 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Liepaja, Latvia
2 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Liepaja, Latvia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 118 m²
Floor 3/3
The apartment has an area of 118.40 m2, is located on the 3rd floor of a 3-story fully renov…
€235,000
9 room apartment in good condition, with gas heating in Liepaja, Latvia
9 room apartment in good condition, with gas heating
Liepaja, Latvia
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 4
Area 1 062 m²
Floor 3/3
Building for commercial activities Kungu street 9, Liepaja. The building has three floors an…
€522,000
4 room apartment in good condition, with вид на море in Pape, Latvia
4 room apartment in good condition, with вид на море
Pape, Latvia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 130 m²
Floor 1/1
Land area 1.91 ha, 450 meters to the sea, the property has a canal connected to Lake Pape.Th…
€288,000
9 room apartment with needs repair in Medzes pagasts, Latvia
9 room apartment with needs repair
Medzes pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 12
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 980 m²
Floor 2/2
A unique property to turn into a pearl - a mansion that draws attention with its simple eleg…
€220,000
4 room apartment with parking, with surveillance security system, with sauna in Liepaja, Latvia
4 room apartment with parking, with surveillance security system, with sauna
Liepaja, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 125 m²
Floor 5/6
€485,000
3 room apartment with parking, with surveillance security system, with sauna in Liepaja, Latvia
3 room apartment with parking, with surveillance security system, with sauna
Liepaja, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 79 m²
Floor 4/6
€300,000
3 room apartment with parking, with surveillance security system, with sauna in Liepaja, Latvia
3 room apartment with parking, with surveillance security system, with sauna
Liepaja, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 90 m²
Floor 3/6
€400,000
4 room apartment with Bedrooms in Talsi, Latvia
4 room apartment with Bedrooms
Talsi, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 242 m²
Floor 2/3
Special offer. All apartments are sold. Dunes. Sea view. Price with full finish.Location:In…
€850,000
Properties features in Courland, Latvia

with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
