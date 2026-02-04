Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. Ceraukstes pagasts
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Ceraukstes pagasts, Latvia

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
2 bedroom house in Ceraukstes pagasts, Latvia
2 bedroom house
Ceraukstes pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 137 m²
Floor 2/2
Imagine waking up every morning in an authentic living log house, surrounded by nature, spac…
$350,537
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Ceraukstes pagasts, Latvia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go