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Apartments for sale in Cenu pagasts, Latvia

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1 property total found
1 room apartment in Ane, Latvia
1 room apartment
Ane, Latvia
Rooms 1
Area 18 m²
Floor 1/2
$14,060
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Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
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Properties features in Cenu pagasts, Latvia

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