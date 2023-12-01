Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. Commercial
  4. Bauska
  5. Restaurants and cafes

Restaurants for sale in Bauska, Latvia

Restaurant To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Restaurant in Bauska, Latvia
Restaurant
Bauska, Latvia
Area 7 600 m²
Floor 5/5
The property includes a building complex with a brewery, which is one of the few breweries i…
€2,49M
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages: English
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir