Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. Baldones pagasts
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Baldones pagasts, Latvia

1 property total found
3 room house in Baldones pagasts, Latvia
3 room house
Baldones pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 82 m²
Floor 1/2
$195,077
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Baldones pagasts, Latvia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes