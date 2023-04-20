Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Valencian Community
  4. Alacant Alicante
  5. la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa

Lands for sale in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain

17 properties total found
Plot of land in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Plot of land
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
4 800 m²
€ 1
Two adjoining plots in the Orcheta orchard, one 3,100m2. And the other 1680m2. In writing, l…
Plot of land in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Plot of land
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
€ 255,000
Magnificent land for building vast size and views of the Mediterranean Sea. Almond, olive, h…
Plot of land in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Plot of land
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
1 bath 240 m²
€ 262,500
If you are interested in this - object, write an Application and we will send the necessary …
Plot of land in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Plot of land
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
€ 1,200,000
We offer a large plot overlooking the mountains for development in Villahoyos.The plot can b…
Plot of land in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Plot of land
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
4 064 m²
€ 1,800,000
This plot for sale is located near the Finestrat beach. The plot has an area of approximatel…
Plot of land in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Plot of land
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
€ 1,500,000
A great offer - a profitable sale of a site for the construction of a campsite in a pictures…
Plot of land in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Plot of land
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
€ 2,500,000
We offer the parcel overlooking the sea for exclusive tourist use - hotel and apart-hotel a…
Plot of land in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Plot of land
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
€ 1,007,650
Fantastic land just one kilometer from the Mediterranean Sea! Located opposite the commercia…
Plot of land in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Plot of land
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
€ 1,744,050
If you look for lonely paradise and that this option of the land plot surely will interest y…
Plot of land in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Plot of land
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
€ 598,500
Located opposite the commercial building of Leroy Merlin. The price per square meter is 350 …
Plot of land in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Plot of land
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
€ 1,586,200
Welcome to the beautiful land! Located opposite the Leroy Merlen Commercial Building. The …
Plot of land in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Plot of land
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
€ 2,265,200
Especially for you the fine land plot! Is locateded opposite to the commercial building Le…
Plot of land in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Plot of land
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
€ 1,019,550
Fascinating area! Located directly opposite Leroy Merlin. The price per square meter is 350 …
Plot of land in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Plot of land
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
€ 1,148,000
We are pleased to offer you a magnificent plot of land near the sea! The price per square me…
Plot of land in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Plot of land
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 bath 121 m²
€ 252,000
We offer a country house with the big land plot in the quiet district and near Vilyakhoyosa…
Plot of land in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Plot of land
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 bath 200 m²
€ 250,000
We offer a land plot with a convenient location, 1 km from the center of Villahoyosa, San An…
Plot of land in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Plot of land
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
€ 9,500,000
We offer a ground in Vilyakhoyosa and locateded on the first line of the sea.
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir