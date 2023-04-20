UAE
Lands for sale in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
17 properties total found
Plot of land
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
4 800 m²
€ 1
Two adjoining plots in the Orcheta orchard, one 3,100m2. And the other 1680m2. In writing, l…
Plot of land
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
€ 255,000
Magnificent land for building vast size and views of the Mediterranean Sea. Almond, olive, h…
Plot of land
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
1 bath
240 m²
€ 262,500
If you are interested in this - object, write an Application and we will send the necessary …
Plot of land
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
€ 1,200,000
We offer a large plot overlooking the mountains for development in Villahoyos.The plot can b…
Plot of land
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
4 064 m²
€ 1,800,000
This plot for sale is located near the Finestrat beach. The plot has an area of approximatel…
Plot of land
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
€ 1,500,000
A great offer - a profitable sale of a site for the construction of a campsite in a pictures…
Plot of land
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
€ 2,500,000
We offer the parcel overlooking the sea for exclusive tourist use - hotel and apart-hotel a…
Plot of land
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
€ 1,007,650
Fantastic land just one kilometer from the Mediterranean Sea! Located opposite the commercia…
Plot of land
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
€ 1,744,050
If you look for lonely paradise and that this option of the land plot surely will interest y…
Plot of land
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
€ 598,500
Located opposite the commercial building of Leroy Merlin. The price per square meter is 350 …
Plot of land
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
€ 1,586,200
Welcome to the beautiful land! Located opposite the Leroy Merlen Commercial Building. The …
Plot of land
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
€ 2,265,200
Especially for you the fine land plot! Is locateded opposite to the commercial building Le…
Plot of land
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
€ 1,019,550
Fascinating area! Located directly opposite Leroy Merlin. The price per square meter is 350 …
Plot of land
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
€ 1,148,000
We are pleased to offer you a magnificent plot of land near the sea! The price per square me…
Plot of land
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 bath
121 m²
€ 252,000
We offer a country house with the big land plot in the quiet district and near Vilyakhoyosa…
Plot of land
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 bath
200 m²
€ 250,000
We offer a land plot with a convenient location, 1 km from the center of Villahoyosa, San An…
Plot of land
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
€ 9,500,000
We offer a ground in Vilyakhoyosa and locateded on the first line of the sea.
Search using the map