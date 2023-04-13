Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in la Marina Baixa, Spain

104 properties total found
Plot of landin l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Plot of land
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
€ 210,000
Corner plot of one thousand three hundred square meters, in which one can be built from one …
Plot of landin la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Plot of land
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
4 800 m²
€ 1
Two adjoining plots in the Orcheta orchard, one 3,100m2. And the other 1680m2. In writing, l…
Plot of landin Altea, Spain
Plot of land
Altea, Spain
€ 350,000
DescriptionLand-Plot for sale in Altea!Price: 350.000 €Property size: 1.520 m2It is a plot o…
Plot of landin Benidorm, Spain
Plot of land
Benidorm, Spain
€ 38,000,000
Land for sale for development in Benidorm in the area of 1a Linea. The total area of 0.00 m2…
Plot of landin l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Plot of land
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
476 m²
€ 2,200,000
In one of the most exclusive places on the Costa Brava, La Gavina, at the foot of the beauti…
Plot of landin Finestrat, Spain
Plot of land
Finestrat, Spain
Number of floors 3
€ 175,000
Plot of landin l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Plot of land
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3 bath 460 m²
€ 650,000
You can buy and build real estate with the participation of our company in this facility / p…
Plot of landin Finestrat, Spain
Plot of land
Finestrat, Spain
€ 147,000
Favorable investment! Land in one of the best areas on the north coast of the Costa Blanca. …
Plot of landin Finestrat, Spain
Plot of land
Finestrat, Spain
€ 138,600
Favorable investment! Land in one of the best areas on the north coast of the Costa Blanca. …
Plot of landin Finestrat, Spain
Plot of land
Finestrat, Spain
€ 147,000
Favorable investment! Land in one of the best areas on the north coast of the Costa Blanca. …
Plot of landin Altea, Spain
Plot of land
Altea, Spain
1 Number of rooms 1 bath
€ 225,000
Plot of land in the exclusive urbanization of Altea Hills with stunning views of the Mediter…
Plot of landin Finestrat, Spain
Plot of land
Finestrat, Spain
€ 65,000
Land in a popular urbanization, one of the best on the north coast of the Costa Blanca, with…
Plot of landin Finestrat, Spain
Plot of land
Finestrat, Spain
€ 60,000
Luxurious land in a popular urbanization, one of the best on the north coast of Costa Blanca…
Plot of landin Finestrat, Spain
Plot of land
Finestrat, Spain
€ 75,000
Luxurious land in a popular urbanization, one of the best on the north coast of Costa Blanca…
Plot of landin Finestrat, Spain
Plot of land
Finestrat, Spain
€ 280,000
Plot of landin Altea, Spain
Plot of land
Altea, Spain
€ 250,000
Great offer! A wonderful site for the construction of one or more houses. This offers amazin…
Plot of landin Altea, Spain
Plot of land
Altea, Spain
€ 188,000
Plot of landin Altea, Spain
Plot of land
Altea, Spain
€ 2,405,250
DescriptionA rare opportunity to purchase this unique land plot with a total area of 5345m2,…
Plot of landin Finestrat, Spain
Plot of land
Finestrat, Spain
€ 499,000
The land plot is located in a quiet place, 5 minutes from the city of Finestrat and has an a…
Plot of landin la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Plot of land
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
€ 255,000
Magnificent land for building vast size and views of the Mediterranean Sea. Almond, olive, h…
Plot of landin Finestrat, Spain
Plot of land
Finestrat, Spain
€ 712,750
A unique offer in the prestigious Finestrata.The entire area consists of 4 plots (700.04; 70…
Plot of landin Benidorm, Spain
Plot of land
Benidorm, Spain
€ 650,000
If you want to profitably invest money and build your own country house, then a plot of land…
Plot of landin Finestrat, Spain
Plot of land
Finestrat, Spain
€ 3,200,000
Exclusive investment! A large plot of land in the popular elite urbanization of Sierra Corti…
Plot of landin Finestrat, Spain
Plot of land
Finestrat, Spain
€ 990,000
The purchase of land has always been, is and will be relevant. Investing in plots with the s…
Plot of landin Finestrat, Spain
Plot of land
Finestrat, Spain
€ 690,000
The purchase of land has always been, is and will be relevant. Investing in plots with the s…
Plot of landin Finestrat, Spain
Plot of land
Finestrat, Spain
€ 540,000
The purchase of land has always been, is and will be relevant. Investing in plots with the s…
Plot of landin Finestrat, Spain
Plot of land
Finestrat, Spain
€ 510,000
The purchase of land has always been, is and will be relevant. Investing in plots with the s…
Plot of landin Finestrat, Spain
Plot of land
Finestrat, Spain
€ 470,000
The purchase of land has always been, is and will be relevant. Investing in plots with the s…
Plot of landin Finestrat, Spain
Plot of land
Finestrat, Spain
€ 875,000
Ideal offer for building a residential complex. Call me right now because the neighborhood h…
Plot of landin Finestrat, Spain
Plot of land
Finestrat, Spain
€ 2,802,500
An excellent real estate investment option, which is ideal for the construction of an elite …
