104 properties total found
Plot of land
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
€ 210,000
Corner plot of one thousand three hundred square meters, in which one can be built from one …
Plot of land
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
4 800 m²
€ 1
Two adjoining plots in the Orcheta orchard, one 3,100m2. And the other 1680m2. In writing, l…
Plot of land
Altea, Spain
€ 350,000
DescriptionLand-Plot for sale in Altea!Price: 350.000 €Property size: 1.520 m2It is a plot o…
Plot of land
Benidorm, Spain
€ 38,000,000
Land for sale for development in Benidorm in the area of 1a Linea. The total area of 0.00 m2…
Plot of land
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
476 m²
€ 2,200,000
In one of the most exclusive places on the Costa Brava, La Gavina, at the foot of the beauti…
Plot of land
Finestrat, Spain
Number of floors 3
€ 175,000
Plot of land
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3 bath
460 m²
€ 650,000
You can buy and build real estate with the participation of our company in this facility / p…
Plot of land
Finestrat, Spain
€ 147,000
Favorable investment! Land in one of the best areas on the north coast of the Costa Blanca. …
Plot of land
Finestrat, Spain
€ 138,600
Favorable investment! Land in one of the best areas on the north coast of the Costa Blanca. …
Plot of land
Finestrat, Spain
€ 147,000
Favorable investment! Land in one of the best areas on the north coast of the Costa Blanca. …
Plot of land
Altea, Spain
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
€ 225,000
Plot of land in the exclusive urbanization of Altea Hills with stunning views of the Mediter…
Plot of land
Finestrat, Spain
€ 65,000
Land in a popular urbanization, one of the best on the north coast of the Costa Blanca, with…
Plot of land
Finestrat, Spain
€ 60,000
Luxurious land in a popular urbanization, one of the best on the north coast of Costa Blanca…
Plot of land
Finestrat, Spain
€ 75,000
Luxurious land in a popular urbanization, one of the best on the north coast of Costa Blanca…
Plot of land
Finestrat, Spain
€ 280,000
Plot of land
Altea, Spain
€ 250,000
Great offer! A wonderful site for the construction of one or more houses. This offers amazin…
Plot of land
Altea, Spain
€ 188,000
Plot of land
Altea, Spain
€ 2,405,250
DescriptionA rare opportunity to purchase this unique land plot with a total area of 5345m2,…
Plot of land
Finestrat, Spain
€ 499,000
The land plot is located in a quiet place, 5 minutes from the city of Finestrat and has an a…
Plot of land
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
€ 255,000
Magnificent land for building vast size and views of the Mediterranean Sea. Almond, olive, h…
Plot of land
Finestrat, Spain
€ 712,750
A unique offer in the prestigious Finestrata.The entire area consists of 4 plots (700.04; 70…
Plot of land
Benidorm, Spain
€ 650,000
If you want to profitably invest money and build your own country house, then a plot of land…
Plot of land
Finestrat, Spain
€ 3,200,000
Exclusive investment! A large plot of land in the popular elite urbanization of Sierra Corti…
Plot of land
Finestrat, Spain
€ 990,000
The purchase of land has always been, is and will be relevant. Investing in plots with the s…
Plot of land
Finestrat, Spain
€ 690,000
The purchase of land has always been, is and will be relevant. Investing in plots with the s…
Plot of land
Finestrat, Spain
€ 540,000
The purchase of land has always been, is and will be relevant. Investing in plots with the s…
Plot of land
Finestrat, Spain
€ 510,000
The purchase of land has always been, is and will be relevant. Investing in plots with the s…
Plot of land
Finestrat, Spain
€ 470,000
The purchase of land has always been, is and will be relevant. Investing in plots with the s…
Plot of land
Finestrat, Spain
€ 875,000
Ideal offer for building a residential complex. Call me right now because the neighborhood h…
Plot of land
Finestrat, Spain
€ 2,802,500
An excellent real estate investment option, which is ideal for the construction of an elite …
