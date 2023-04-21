UAE
Realting.com
Spain
Valencian Community
Alacant Alicante
Lands for sale in la Marina Alta, Spain
35 properties total found
Plot of land
Senija, Spain
€ 180,000
Build the house of your dreams on a large plot, with open mountain views, in a natural and p…
Plot of land
Calp, Spain
€ 220,000
Flat plot in residential area of Calpe, well located, South-West orientation, ready to build…
Plot of land
Calp, Spain
€ 230,000
Rustic land near Calpe just 1km. from the entrance roundabout to Lleus, good connection with…
Plot of land
Denia, Spain
1 bath
300 m²
€ 80,000
Urban land for sale in an urbanization of Les Rotes in Denia. A residential house can be bui…
Plot of land
Denia, Spain
€ 700,000
An excellent opportunity to fulfill your dreams! A plot with a beautiful location!
Plot of land
Xabia Javea, Spain
€ 5,500,000
There is currently a plan for the construction of the hotel. A great opportunity to translat…
Plot of land
Teulada, Spain
€ 4,500,000
A beautiful plot with all the permissions received! Fantastic sea view! Near the coastline!
Plot of land
Calp, Spain
€ 262,500
A very large area with panoramic views of the sea and Mount Peñon de Ifach. There is a dilap…
Plot of land
Calp, Spain
€ 440,000
Great site! Great area! Within walking distance, developed infrastructure and the sea, a uni…
Plot of land
Calp, Spain
€ 440,000
A great opportunity to post the real estate of your dreams!
Plot of land
Calp, Spain
€ 1,200,000
A unique opportunity! A large plot of land near the sea in the beautiful city of Calpe. It i…
Plot of land
Xabia Javea, Spain
1 bath
120 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
We offer a plot for the construction of a private house with a delightful view of the Medit…
Plot of land
Calp, Spain
€ 249,000
We offer the site under construction overlooking the sea and in only 2 km from the city of K…
Plot of land
Calp, Spain
€ 199,000
We offer a land plot with stunning views of the sea, mountains and the city for the construc…
Plot of land
Calp, Spain
€ 249,000
We offer land with stunning views of the sea, mountains and city for the construction of a p…
Plot of land
Calp, Spain
€ 299,000
We offer land for the construction of a private house with stunning views of the sea, mounta…
Plot of land
Teulada, Spain
€ 226,250
We offer you 3 plots located on the outskirts of Morayra.Quite good land area with views of …
Plot of land
Teulada, Spain
€ 304,125
A plot of land with a southern orientation in the Benimeit area. This area of land remai…
Plot of land
Teulada, Spain
€ 140,000
The site for sale in the valley of the city of Benitachel. Unique arrangement - in only 1 k…
Plot of land
Teulada, Spain
€ 900,000
OVERVIEW OF INVESTMENT. 9108 m2 of land with a preliminary project where you can build 19 12…
Plot of land
Xabia Javea, Spain
4 bath
346 m²
€ 634,150
We offer you a plot of land with a modern style villa project. Basement - 140 m2 (living-d…
Plot of land
Xabia Javea, Spain
€ 175,000
A plot of land in luxury urbanization located near the road leading to the "Cabo de la Nao" …
Plot of land
Calp, Spain
€ 1,200,000
The site in rather young elite urbanization Maskarat and where mountain ranges and surroundi…
Plot of land
Xabia Javea, Spain
€ 1,700,000
A beachfront development plot in a quiet and peaceful area of Havei. This plot can be bough…
Plot of land
Xabia Javea, Spain
€ 1,995,000
Constructible surface on the seashore in the quiet and peaceful district Havei - Kabo de la…
Plot of land
Xabia Javea, Spain
€ 1,075,000
If you are interested in this object, write the Application and we will send the necessary data!
Plot of land
Calp, Spain
€ 690,000
This plot you can buy and build real estate with the participation of our company. In the Sp…
Plot of land
Benissa, Spain
€ 298,000
The wonderful site is locateded in 200 meters from the wonderful beach Kalla Pinets and in …
Plot of land
Calp, Spain
203 m²
€ 3,200,000
This offer can be also considered as option of acquisition of the site with the house under…
Plot of land
Benissa, Spain
€ 1,800,000
This plot you can buy and build real estate with the participation of our company. In the Sp…
