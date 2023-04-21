Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Valencian Community
  4. Alacant Alicante

Lands for sale in la Marina Alta, Spain

35 properties total found
Plot of land in Senija, Spain
Plot of land
Senija, Spain
€ 180,000
Build the house of your dreams on a large plot, with open mountain views, in a natural and p…
Plot of land in Calp, Spain
Plot of land
Calp, Spain
€ 220,000
Flat plot in residential area of Calpe, well located, South-West orientation, ready to build…
Plot of land in Calp, Spain
Plot of land
Calp, Spain
€ 230,000
Rustic land near Calpe just 1km. from the entrance roundabout to Lleus, good connection with…
Plot of land in Denia, Spain
Plot of land
Denia, Spain
1 bath 300 m²
€ 80,000
Urban land for sale in an urbanization of Les Rotes in Denia. A residential house can be bui…
Plot of land in Denia, Spain
Plot of land
Denia, Spain
€ 700,000
An excellent opportunity to fulfill your dreams! A plot with a beautiful location!
Plot of land in Xabia Javea, Spain
Plot of land
Xabia Javea, Spain
€ 5,500,000
There is currently a plan for the construction of the hotel. A great opportunity to translat…
Plot of land in Teulada, Spain
Plot of land
Teulada, Spain
€ 4,500,000
A beautiful plot with all the permissions received! Fantastic sea view! Near the coastline!
Plot of land in Calp, Spain
Plot of land
Calp, Spain
€ 262,500
A very large area with panoramic views of the sea and Mount Peñon de Ifach. There is a dilap…
Plot of land in Calp, Spain
Plot of land
Calp, Spain
€ 440,000
Great site! Great area! Within walking distance, developed infrastructure and the sea, a uni…
Plot of land in Calp, Spain
Plot of land
Calp, Spain
€ 440,000
A great opportunity to post the real estate of your dreams!
Plot of land in Calp, Spain
Plot of land
Calp, Spain
€ 1,200,000
A unique opportunity! A large plot of land near the sea in the beautiful city of Calpe. It i…
Plot of land in Xabia Javea, Spain
Plot of land
Xabia Javea, Spain
1 bath 120 m² Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
We offer a plot for the construction of a private house with a delightful view of the Medit…
Plot of land in Calp, Spain
Plot of land
Calp, Spain
€ 249,000
We offer the site under construction overlooking the sea and in only 2 km from the city of K…
Plot of land in Calp, Spain
Plot of land
Calp, Spain
€ 199,000
We offer a land plot with stunning views of the sea, mountains and the city for the construc…
Plot of land in Calp, Spain
Plot of land
Calp, Spain
€ 249,000
We offer land with stunning views of the sea, mountains and city for the construction of a p…
Plot of land in Calp, Spain
Plot of land
Calp, Spain
€ 299,000
We offer land for the construction of a private house with stunning views of the sea, mounta…
Plot of land in Teulada, Spain
Plot of land
Teulada, Spain
€ 226,250
We offer you 3 plots located on the outskirts of Morayra.Quite good land area with views of …
Plot of land in Teulada, Spain
Plot of land
Teulada, Spain
€ 304,125
A plot of land with a southern orientation in the Benimeit area. This area of ​ ​ land remai…
Plot of land in Teulada, Spain
Plot of land
Teulada, Spain
€ 140,000
The site for sale in the valley of the city of Benitachel. Unique arrangement - in only 1 k…
Plot of land in Teulada, Spain
Plot of land
Teulada, Spain
€ 900,000
OVERVIEW OF INVESTMENT. 9108 m2 of land with a preliminary project where you can build 19 12…
Plot of land in Xabia Javea, Spain
Plot of land
Xabia Javea, Spain
4 bath 346 m²
€ 634,150
We offer you a plot of land with a modern style villa project. Basement - 140 m2 (living-d…
Plot of land in Xabia Javea, Spain
Plot of land
Xabia Javea, Spain
€ 175,000
A plot of land in luxury urbanization located near the road leading to the "Cabo de la Nao" …
Plot of land in Calp, Spain
Plot of land
Calp, Spain
€ 1,200,000
The site in rather young elite urbanization Maskarat and where mountain ranges and surroundi…
Plot of land in Xabia Javea, Spain
Plot of land
Xabia Javea, Spain
€ 1,700,000
A beachfront development plot in a quiet and peaceful area of Havei. This plot can be bough…
Plot of land in Xabia Javea, Spain
Plot of land
Xabia Javea, Spain
€ 1,995,000
Constructible surface on the seashore in the quiet and peaceful district Havei - Kabo de la…
Plot of land in Xabia Javea, Spain
Plot of land
Xabia Javea, Spain
€ 1,075,000
If you are interested in this object, write the Application and we will send the necessary data!
Plot of land in Calp, Spain
Plot of land
Calp, Spain
€ 690,000
This plot you can buy and build real estate with the participation of our company. In the Sp…
Plot of land in Benissa, Spain
Plot of land
Benissa, Spain
€ 298,000
The wonderful site is locateded in 200 meters from the wonderful beach Kalla Pinets and in …
Plot of land in Calp, Spain
Plot of land
Calp, Spain
203 m²
€ 3,200,000
This offer can be also considered as option of acquisition of the site with the house under…
Plot of land in Benissa, Spain
Plot of land
Benissa, Spain
€ 1,800,000
This plot you can buy and build real estate with the participation of our company. In the Sp…
