  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Valencian Community
  4. Provincia de Alacant/Alicante
  5. Calp

Lands for sale in Calp, Spain

17 properties total found
Plot of land in Calp, Spain
Plot of land
Calp, Spain
€ 220,000
Flat plot in residential area of Calpe, well located, South-West orientation, ready to build…
Plot of land in Calp, Spain
Plot of land
Calp, Spain
€ 230,000
Rustic land near Calpe just 1km. from the entrance roundabout to Lleus, good connection with…
Plot of land in Calp, Spain
Plot of land
Calp, Spain
€ 262,500
A very large area with panoramic views of the sea and Mount Peñon de Ifach. There is a dilap…
Plot of land in Calp, Spain
Plot of land
Calp, Spain
€ 440,000
Great site! Great area! Within walking distance, developed infrastructure and the sea, a uni…
Plot of land in Calp, Spain
Plot of land
Calp, Spain
€ 440,000
A great opportunity to post the real estate of your dreams!
Plot of land in Calp, Spain
Plot of land
Calp, Spain
€ 1,200,000
A unique opportunity! A large plot of land near the sea in the beautiful city of Calpe. It i…
Plot of land in Calp, Spain
Plot of land
Calp, Spain
€ 249,000
We offer land with stunning views of the sea, mountains and city for the construction of a p…
Plot of land in Calp, Spain
Plot of land
Calp, Spain
€ 249,000
We offer the site under construction overlooking the sea and in only 2 km from the city of K…
Plot of land in Calp, Spain
Plot of land
Calp, Spain
€ 199,000
We offer a land plot with stunning views of the sea, mountains and the city for the construc…
Plot of land in Calp, Spain
Plot of land
Calp, Spain
€ 299,000
We offer land for the construction of a private house with stunning views of the sea, mounta…
Plot of land in Calp, Spain
Plot of land
Calp, Spain
€ 1,200,000
The site in rather young elite urbanization Maskarat and where mountain ranges and surroundi…
Plot of land in Calp, Spain
Plot of land
Calp, Spain
€ 690,000
This plot you can buy and build real estate with the participation of our company. In the Sp…
Plot of land in Calp, Spain
Plot of land
Calp, Spain
Area 203 m²
€ 3,200,000
This offer can be also considered as option of acquisition of the site with the house under…
Plot of land in Calp, Spain
Plot of land
Calp, Spain
€ 750,000
If you vyzhelat to get the parcel under construction and then you on the right track! We …
Plot of land in Calp, Spain
Plot of land
Calp, Spain
€ 1,135,000
Especially for you we offer an amazing plot! Electricity was supplied, asphalt was laid. The…
Plot of land in Calp, Spain
Plot of land
Calp, Spain
€ 1,000,000
This site you can purchase and build the real estate with participation of our company. …
Plot of land in Calp, Spain
Plot of land
Calp, Spain
€ 1,950,000
This object/plot you can buy and build real estate with the participation of our company. In…
