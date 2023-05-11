UAE
Realting.com
Spain
Valencian Community
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante
Calp
Lands for sale in Calp, Spain
17 properties total found
Plot of land
Calp, Spain
€ 220,000
Flat plot in residential area of Calpe, well located, South-West orientation, ready to build…
Plot of land
Calp, Spain
€ 230,000
Rustic land near Calpe just 1km. from the entrance roundabout to Lleus, good connection with…
Plot of land
Calp, Spain
€ 262,500
A very large area with panoramic views of the sea and Mount Peñon de Ifach. There is a dilap…
Plot of land
Calp, Spain
€ 440,000
Great site! Great area! Within walking distance, developed infrastructure and the sea, a uni…
Plot of land
Calp, Spain
€ 440,000
A great opportunity to post the real estate of your dreams!
Plot of land
Calp, Spain
€ 1,200,000
A unique opportunity! A large plot of land near the sea in the beautiful city of Calpe. It i…
Plot of land
Calp, Spain
€ 249,000
We offer land with stunning views of the sea, mountains and city for the construction of a p…
Plot of land
Calp, Spain
€ 249,000
We offer the site under construction overlooking the sea and in only 2 km from the city of K…
Plot of land
Calp, Spain
€ 199,000
We offer a land plot with stunning views of the sea, mountains and the city for the construc…
Plot of land
Calp, Spain
€ 299,000
We offer land for the construction of a private house with stunning views of the sea, mounta…
Plot of land
Calp, Spain
€ 1,200,000
The site in rather young elite urbanization Maskarat and where mountain ranges and surroundi…
Plot of land
Calp, Spain
€ 690,000
This plot you can buy and build real estate with the participation of our company. In the Sp…
Plot of land
Calp, Spain
203 m²
€ 3,200,000
This offer can be also considered as option of acquisition of the site with the house under…
Plot of land
Calp, Spain
€ 750,000
If you vyzhelat to get the parcel under construction and then you on the right track! We …
Plot of land
Calp, Spain
€ 1,135,000
Especially for you we offer an amazing plot! Electricity was supplied, asphalt was laid. The…
Plot of land
Calp, Spain
€ 1,000,000
This site you can purchase and build the real estate with participation of our company. …
Plot of land
Calp, Spain
€ 1,950,000
This object/plot you can buy and build real estate with the participation of our company. In…
