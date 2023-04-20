Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Valencian Community
  4. Alacant Alicante
  5. Altea

Lands for sale in Altea, Spain

16 properties total found
Plot of land in Altea, Spain
Plot of land
Altea, Spain
€ 350,000
DescriptionLand-Plot for sale in Altea!Price: 350.000 €Property size: 1.520 m2It is a plot o…
Plot of land in Altea, Spain
Plot of land
Altea, Spain
1 Number of rooms 1 bath
€ 225,000
Plot of land in the exclusive urbanization of Altea Hills with stunning views of the Mediter…
Plot of land in Altea, Spain
Plot of land
Altea, Spain
€ 250,000
Great offer! A wonderful site for the construction of one or more houses. This offers amazin…
Plot of land in Altea, Spain
Plot of land
Altea, Spain
€ 188,000
Plot of land in Altea, Spain
Plot of land
Altea, Spain
€ 2,405,250
DescriptionA rare opportunity to purchase this unique land plot with a total area of 5345m2,…
Plot of land in Altea, Spain
Plot of land
Altea, Spain
€ 325,000
We offer a beautiful plot with a pond and beautiful panoramic views. This facility/plot you …
Plot of land in Altea, Spain
Plot of land
Altea, Spain
€ 285,000
A village plot to build a house 400 m2 a few minutes from the old town of Altea. There are v…
Plot of land in Altea, Spain
Plot of land
Altea, Spain
€ 325,000
We offer perfectly locateded parcel with amazing views of mountains and locateded near wonde…
Plot of land in Altea, Spain
Plot of land
Altea, Spain
€ 225,000
The site with the southern orientation and an improbable type. In its western part is a gr…
Plot of land in Altea, Spain
Plot of land
Altea, Spain
€ 649,000
A chic plot for the construction of the villa, unique size and location 450 meters above sea…
Plot of land in Altea, Spain
Plot of land
Altea, Spain
174 m²
€ 300,000
If you look for lonely paradise and that this option of the land plot surely will interest y…
Plot of land in Altea, Spain
Plot of land
Altea, Spain
€ 190,000
On sale three beautiful Altei connected among themselves the site overlooking the sea in th…
Plot of land in Altea, Spain
Plot of land
Altea, Spain
€ 530,000
3 sites overlooking the sea in elite urbanization of Altea Hills with the project and the to…
Plot of land in Altea, Spain
Plot of land
Altea, Spain
€ 90,000
Urgently sell a spacious plot of land! Located in a prestigious area near the town of Altea…
Plot of land in Altea, Spain
Plot of land
Altea, Spain
325 m²
€ 180,000
If you are interested in this object, write the Application and we will send the necessary data!
Plot of land in Altea, Spain
Plot of land
Altea, Spain
€ 194,000
We offer the wonderful site with the project under construction of the house of 489 sq.m. Th…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir