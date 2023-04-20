UAE
Realting.com
Spain
Valencian Community
Alacant Alicante
Altea
Lands for sale in Altea, Spain
16 properties total found
New
Plot of land
Altea, Spain
€ 350,000
DescriptionLand-Plot for sale in Altea!Price: 350.000 €Property size: 1.520 m2It is a plot o…
Plot of land
Altea, Spain
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
€ 225,000
Plot of land in the exclusive urbanization of Altea Hills with stunning views of the Mediter…
Plot of land
Altea, Spain
€ 250,000
Great offer! A wonderful site for the construction of one or more houses. This offers amazin…
Plot of land
Altea, Spain
€ 188,000
Plot of land
Altea, Spain
€ 2,405,250
DescriptionA rare opportunity to purchase this unique land plot with a total area of 5345m2,…
Plot of land
Altea, Spain
€ 325,000
We offer a beautiful plot with a pond and beautiful panoramic views. This facility/plot you …
Plot of land
Altea, Spain
€ 285,000
A village plot to build a house 400 m2 a few minutes from the old town of Altea. There are v…
Plot of land
Altea, Spain
€ 325,000
We offer perfectly locateded parcel with amazing views of mountains and locateded near wonde…
Plot of land
Altea, Spain
€ 225,000
The site with the southern orientation and an improbable type. In its western part is a gr…
Plot of land
Altea, Spain
€ 649,000
A chic plot for the construction of the villa, unique size and location 450 meters above sea…
Plot of land
Altea, Spain
174 m²
€ 300,000
If you look for lonely paradise and that this option of the land plot surely will interest y…
Plot of land
Altea, Spain
€ 190,000
On sale three beautiful Altei connected among themselves the site overlooking the sea in th…
Plot of land
Altea, Spain
€ 530,000
3 sites overlooking the sea in elite urbanization of Altea Hills with the project and the to…
Plot of land
Altea, Spain
€ 90,000
Urgently sell a spacious plot of land! Located in a prestigious area near the town of Altea…
Plot of land
Altea, Spain
325 m²
€ 180,000
If you are interested in this object, write the Application and we will send the necessary data!
Plot of land
Altea, Spain
€ 194,000
We offer the wonderful site with the project under construction of the house of 489 sq.m. Th…
