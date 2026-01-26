  1. Realting.com
Agrousadba Edelvejs

Belarus, Piatryskauski sielski Saviet
Company Type
Landlord
Company's year of foundation
2023
On the platform
Less than a month
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski
Working time
Open now
About the landlord

The house is located on the territory of the farmstead and is suitable for a couple in love or a family with children.

Services

Separate bedroom with double bed with bed linen and towels. Living room with a sofa bed and a mini kitchen: refrigerator, induction tiles, microwave, kettle, tableware, glasses, shampoo. Bathroom with shower. Parking on the territory On the street there is a recreation area with sun loungers, hammock, swings, grill and hearth, bicycle rental (available by season) Additionally paid: Coal (for an additional fee) - 12 rubles packet of wood birch dry (for an additional fee) - 15 rubles. 10. Fireplace (for an additional fee) - 20 rubles. wheelbarrow of firewood.

Finnish sauna on birch wood with a pool and a rest room - 60 rubles per hour (minimum reservation 3 hours). The sheets are included in the price. Pool 2x2 with a massage gun. Water temperature 24 degrees. (purification of water with active oxygen (without using chlorine!) Large rest room: shower, tv, music center, tableware, glasses. Billiards (American pool). Table tennis. Sports trainers.

Mini museum of everyday life of the early-mid-xx century.

Our agents in Belarus
Oksana Merecko
Oksana Merecko
1 property
