Residential complex CENTRALITA

The CENTRALITÀ project is located in the northern part of Turin District of Innovative Ideas. The advantages of the district are the construction of a new metro line, the extension of the boulevard from Corso Vittorio Emanuele II to Corso Grosseto, the Docks of Dora. All amenities for life and recreation - in a few minutes walk there are public transport stops, a park, schools, shopping center. 20 minutes downtown Turin. The project area is 2,500 m2 The project provides for: ✦ Video surveillance system ✦ Covered parking spaces-15. The garage space is paid separately for 20,000 euros. ✦ Installment payment ✦ Possibility to pass in management ✦ Project delivery - 4 sq. 2024 The project includes apartments with an attic of various areas The cost of square meters. m - 2800-2900 euros. Area of apartments-100-326 sq.m. ✦ Two-level apartments, 9 New York-style lofts with 6 m interior ceiling height ✦ Panoramic windows ✦ Large terraces ✦ Large glazed gardens ✦ Apartments are rented out with full clean finishes! ✦ Energy savings through the use of heating systems and cooling of the floor, windows ✦ Sound insulation Payment method: 10% when submitting an offer 20% when signing a contract 20% when installing double-glazed windows 20% when installing communication supply (electricity, water supply) 30% on the transaction

Expenses: One-time property tax (4 or 10%) Notary - 2-5% State fees-500 euros Commission of the Italian Agency-2% Commission VRC-5% euros