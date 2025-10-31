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Residential complex CENTRALITA

Vedrana, Italy
from
$239,853
;
19
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ID: 19646
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 29/06/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Italy
  • State
    Emilia-Romagna
  • Region
    Bologna
  • Town
    Budrio
  • Village
    Vedrana
  • Address
    Via Viazza in Destra, 54 c

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2024
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    2

About the complex

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The CENTRALITÀ project is located in the northern part of Turin District of Innovative Ideas. The advantages of the district are the construction of a new metro line, the extension of the boulevard from Corso Vittorio Emanuele II to Corso Grosseto, the Docks of Dora. All amenities for life and recreation - in a few minutes walk there are public transport stops, a park, schools, shopping center. 20 minutes downtown Turin. The project area is 2,500 m2 The project provides for: ✦ Video surveillance system ✦ Covered parking spaces-15. The garage space is paid separately for 20,000 euros. ✦ Installment payment ✦ Possibility to pass in management ✦ Project delivery - 4 sq. 2024 The project includes apartments with an attic of various areas The cost of square meters. m - 2800-2900 euros. Area of apartments-100-326 sq.m. ✦ Two-level apartments, 9 New York-style lofts with 6 m interior ceiling height ✦ Panoramic windows ✦ Large terraces ✦ Large glazed gardens ✦ Apartments are rented out with full clean finishes! ✦ Energy savings through the use of heating systems and cooling of the floor, windows ✦ Sound insulation Payment method: 10% when submitting an offer 20% when signing a contract 20% when installing double-glazed windows 20% when installing communication supply (electricity, water supply) 30% on the transaction

Expenses: One-time property tax (4 or 10%) Notary - 2-5% State fees-500 euros Commission of the Italian Agency-2% Commission VRC-5% euros

Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 100.0
Price per m², USD 2,476
Apartment price, USD 262,121

Location on the map

Vedrana, Italy

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Residential complex CENTRALITA
Vedrana, Italy
from
$239,853
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Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
69.0
331,077
Apartment
50.0
226,045
Agency
Your Invest Home
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