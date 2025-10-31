€ 198,000 - €927,000 Description of TERRAZZE MARCONI VIA ANTONIO MEUCCI, Rome Terrace Marconi "Live in Rome" Different types of apartments: mini-apartments, two-bedroom, three-bedroom, duplex penthouses. Apartments are rented "turnkey" - with full finish, without furniture. Accessible floors: from the first to the eighth floor. Prices from €198,000 + VAT Possible installments before the completion of construction, down payment of 30%. Delivery date-June 2026. Located in Rome in the Marconi district, just 10 minutes from Trastevere station, in a lively and dynamic area full of services, schools, theaters, bistros and wine bars, the ideal place to live and enjoy an intense social and cultural life. Terrazze Marconi is in close proximity to one of the main shopping streets, viale Guglielmo Marconi, which adds a touch of convenience for shopping and daily activities. Convenience-residence is characterized by large open spaces such as a veranda and a balcony. The veranda is a flexible environment that adapts to individual needs, allowing you to create a completely open or closed space depending on your personal wishes. Below are the services available at the Terrazze Marconi Residence: *round-the-clock reception * Elevator * Parking * Shared: safe, laundry and ironing * Self-contained heating and cooling systems with outdoor wall or floor fan coils and thermal-electric furniture in bathrooms * fiber-optic connection inside the apartment, with data output in the living room, bedroom and terrace * smart concierge point Amazon locker for Internet access and delivery * VAT indoors will be built at a cost of €4000 charge of this parking space * Expenses: One-time property tax (4 or 10%) Notary - 2-5% State fees-500 euros Commission of the Italian Agency-2% Commission VRC-5% Jews