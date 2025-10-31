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Residential complex Terras Markoni

St Walburg Santa Valburga, Italy
from
$206,842
;
12
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ID: 19645
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 29/06/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Italy
  • State
    Trentino – Alto Adige/Südtirol
  • Region
    South Tyrol
  • City
    Burggrafenamt Burgraviato
  • Village
    St Walburg Santa Valburga
  • Address
    Riem, Riem

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    8

About the complex

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Русский Русский

€ 198,000 - €927,000 Description of TERRAZZE MARCONI VIA ANTONIO MEUCCI, Rome Terrace Marconi "Live in Rome" Different types of apartments: mini-apartments, two-bedroom, three-bedroom, duplex penthouses. Apartments are rented "turnkey" - with full finish, without furniture. Accessible floors: from the first to the eighth floor. Prices from €198,000 + VAT Possible installments before the completion of construction, down payment of 30%. Delivery date-June 2026. Located in Rome in the Marconi district, just 10 minutes from Trastevere station, in a lively and dynamic area full of services, schools, theaters, bistros and wine bars, the ideal place to live and enjoy an intense social and cultural life. Terrazze Marconi is in close proximity to one of the main shopping streets, viale Guglielmo Marconi, which adds a touch of convenience for shopping and daily activities. Convenience-residence is characterized by large open spaces such as a veranda and a balcony. The veranda is a flexible environment that adapts to individual needs, allowing you to create a completely open or closed space depending on your personal wishes. Below are the services available at the Terrazze Marconi Residence: *round-the-clock reception * Elevator * Parking * Shared: safe, laundry and ironing * Self-contained heating and cooling systems with outdoor wall or floor fan coils and thermal-electric furniture in bathrooms * fiber-optic connection inside the apartment, with data output in the living room, bedroom and terrace * smart concierge point Amazon locker for Internet access and delivery * VAT indoors will be built at a cost of €4000 charge of this parking space * Expenses: One-time property tax (4 or 10%) Notary - 2-5% State fees-500 euros Commission of the Italian Agency-2% Commission VRC-5% Jews

Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 69.0
Price per m², USD 4,531
Apartment price, USD 331,077
Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Property cost, USD
Apartments Apartment
Area, m² 50.0
Price per m², USD 4,270
Apartment price, USD 226,045

Location on the map

St Walburg Santa Valburga, Italy

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Residential complex Terras Markoni
St Walburg Santa Valburga, Italy
from
$206,842
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Residential complex CENTRALITA
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Residential complex CENTRALITA
Vedrana, Italy
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Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 2
Area 100 m²
1 real estate property 1
The CENTRALITÀ project is located in the northern part of Turin District of Innovative Ideas. The advantages of the district are the construction of a new metro line, the extension of the boulevard from Corso Vittorio Emanuele II to Corso Grosseto, the Docks of Dora. All amenities for life a…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
100.0
262,121
Agency
Your Invest Home
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