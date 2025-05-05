Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Houses for sale in Lombardy, Italy

Milan
5
Comunita Montana Parco Alto Garda bresciano
48
Desenzano del Garda
43
Lonato del Garda
18
Villa 6 bedrooms in Brienno, Italy
Villa 6 bedrooms
Brienno, Italy
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Number of floors 3
Explore this stunning luxury villa, fully renovated in 2024, located in one of the gems of L…
Price on request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Como, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Como, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 750 m²
MV-221122-5. Шикарная вилла нового строительства у озера КомоВилла продается на берегу озера…
$11,99M
Villa 8 bedrooms in Vassena, Italy
Villa 8 bedrooms
Vassena, Italy
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
This magnificent luxury villa for sale is located in Lombardy, right on the shores of Lake C…
Price on request
Villa 10 bedrooms in Colico, Italy
Villa 10 bedrooms
Colico, Italy
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 7
Area 620 m²
$7,36M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Lonato del Garda, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Lonato del Garda, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 320 m²
GA-V001559. Превосходная вилла с видом на озеро в Лонато-дель-ГардаРасположенная в элегантно…
$2,02M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Monvalle, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Monvalle, Italy
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 400 m²
Elegant villa right on the lake shore. 400 sq.m., with swimming pool and boat storage space.…
$2,49M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Varenna, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Varenna, Italy
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Villa Suite in Varenna, Fümelatt District. The house is located on Lake Como, a new building…
$2,17M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Como, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Como, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 700 m²
MV-1609-1. A charming suburban villa with stables and a large park. Square 700 sq.m. The are…
$2,39M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Cernobbio, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Cernobbio, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 300 m²
MV-160921-1. Современная вилла с захватывающим видом на озеро КомоВилла. в Черноббио. Совре…
$4,14M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Tremezzo, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tremezzo, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 382 m²
New villa overlooking Lake Como. The villa is located in a quiet residential area of one of …
$2,04M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Cernobbio, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Cernobbio, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 300 m²
MV-221122. Современная вилла с прекрасным видом на озеро КомоОбщая застроенная площадь 300 м…
$4,25M
Villa 4 bedrooms in San Felice del Benaco, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
San Felice del Benaco, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 475 m²
GA-V001015. ОЧАРОВАТЕЛЬНЫЙ ОТРЕМОНТИРОВАННЫЙ ДОМ В САН-ФЕЛИЧЕ-ДЕЛЬ-БЕНАКОВ историческом цент…
$871,858
Villa 3 bedrooms in Como, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Como, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 246 m²
MV-221122-3. Стильные виллы нового строительства на озере КомоЧетыре виллетты нового строите…
$540,552
Villa 5 bedrooms in Argegno, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Argegno, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 890 m²
PL-PR-P09. Озеро Комо. Великолепная недвижимость с неповторимым видомНа берегу озера Комо вы…
$3,81M
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Share with Friends
$508,379
Villa 3 bedrooms in Tremezzo, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tremezzo, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 270 m²
New, beautiful newly built villa with pool and private garden for sale. Lake Como Villa is…
$1,02M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 200 m²
gh-dv3780. Townhaus in an exclusive residence in the desentitsano. on the green hills surr…
$544,299
Villa 5 bedrooms in Civiglio, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Civiglio, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 750 m²
MV-160921-2. Восхитительная вилла на первой линии озера Комо и в 2 км от центра города КомоП…
$13,62M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Angera, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Angera, Italy
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 343 m²
For sale Liberty Villa in the Italian resort town of Angera, on the shore of Lake Maggiore. …
$2,26M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Blevio, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Blevio, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 600 m²
MV-1609-2. The magnificent historical villa in Blebio.   The magnificent historical villa …
$8,71M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Toscolano Maderno, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 85 m²
GH-LV04726. Угловой таунхаус с видом на озероВ Гаино (районе городка Тосколано Мадерно), в к…
$414,132
Villa 6 bedrooms in Sorico, Italy
Villa 6 bedrooms
Sorico, Italy
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 453 m²
The villa on Lake Como in Sorico is built of stone in 2008 and is surrounded by greenery. Co…
$882,020
2 bedroom house in Bellano, Italy
2 bedroom house
Bellano, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
Share with friends
$424,592
Villa 3 bedrooms in Padenghe sul Garda, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Padenghe sul Garda, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 317 m²
GA-V000903. ПРЕСТИЖНАЯ ВИЛЛА С СОВРЕМЕННЫМ ДИЗАЙНОМ В ПАДЕНГЕ-СУЛЬ-ГАРДАРасположенная в крас…
$1,07M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Blevio, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Blevio, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 350 m²
MV-1609-3. An amazing villa on the embankment with a pool and a landfill for yachts, surroun…
$9,80M
