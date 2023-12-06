Show property on map Show properties list
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with Doppi Vetri, with Passaggio Pedonale, with Cancello Elettrico in Pozzolengo, Italy
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with Doppi Vetri, with Passaggio Pedonale, with Cancello Elettrico
Pozzolengo, Italy
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Spacious head house, ideal for young couples or families with children, situated in the quie…
€270,000
3 room townhouse with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Moniga del Garda, Italy
3 room townhouse with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Moniga del Garda, Italy
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 236 m²
In the centre of Moniga del Garda, only 200 metres from the square, Garda Haus Padenghe offe…
€660,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with tennis court, with Doppi Vetri, with Passaggio Pedonale in Manerba del Garda, Italy
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with tennis court, with Doppi Vetri, with Passaggio Pedonale
Manerba del Garda, Italy
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
Overlooking the green hills of Garda Golf, we offer for sale an exclusive and refined detach…
€365,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with veranda, with Passaggio Pedonale, with Passaggio Automobilistico in Griante, Italy
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with veranda, with Passaggio Pedonale, with Passaggio Automobilistico
Griante, Italy
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
In Griante..Property with good sun exposure in a quiet and central location situated at just…
€590,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 245 m²
A few steps from the historic centre of Desenzano del Garda, Garda Haus offers in Exclusive …
€1,45M
3 room townhouse with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Ingresso Indipendente in Tremezzina, Italy
3 room townhouse with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Ingresso Indipendente
Tremezzina, Italy
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 2
Area 270 m²
La Villetta is part of a building consisting of 4 housing units built in a prestigious setti…
€600,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with Passaggio Pedonale, with Ingresso Indipendente, with Passaggio Automobilistico in San Siro, Italy
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with Passaggio Pedonale, with Ingresso Indipendente, with Passaggio Automobilistico
San Siro, Italy
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
This new detached villa is located in a hilly and sunny area of San Siro , not far from the …
€580,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with basement in Lombardy, Italy
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with basement
Lombardy, Italy
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Townhouse on three sides surrounded by a garden of 500 sq.m. Very calm residential area, th…
€750,000
3 room townhouse with garage, with basement in Lombardy, Italy
3 room townhouse with garage, with basement
Lombardy, Italy
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
The last townhouse in a small residential residence in the municipality of Sirmione. Area 17…
€390,000
3 room townhouse with Doppi Vetri, with Passaggio Pedonale, with Cancello Elettrico in Sirmione, Italy
3 room townhouse with Doppi Vetri, with Passaggio Pedonale, with Cancello Elettrico
Sirmione, Italy
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 183 m²
Sirmione, fraction Colombare, in a small context, we propose a semi-independent solution wit…
€650,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
€449,000
