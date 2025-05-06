Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Apartments for Sale in Liguria, Italy

1 property total found
1 bedroom apartment in Noli, Italy
1 bedroom apartment
Noli, Italy
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 6
in zero, one of the most beautiful seaside zones of Italy, we offer, in a house built on a m…
$363,583
