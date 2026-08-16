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Villas for sale in Brescia, Italy

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Comunita Montana Parco Alto Garda bresciano
46
Desenzano del Garda
38
Lonato del Garda
15
Salo
16
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228 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Moniga del Garda, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Moniga del Garda, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 400 m²
АВI-882m. 3-х уровневая вилла в Мониге дель Гарда с видом на озеро Гарда3-х уровневая вилла …
$1,76M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Manerba del Garda, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Manerba del Garda, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 160 m²
GA-V001367. Элегантная вилла в жилом комплексе в Манерба-дель-ГардаРасположенный в отличном…
$574,378
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Salo, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Salo, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 180 m²
GH-LV01582. Вилла с панорамным видом на озероПрестижная террасная Вилла расположена в неболь…
$761,930
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DD CO DEDD CO DE
Villa 5 bedrooms in Padenghe sul Garda, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Padenghe sul Garda, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 650 m²
ABI-1164A. Престижная вилла с бассейном и просторным садом в Паденге суль ГардаПрестижная ви…
$2,34M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 220 m²
ABI-1263A. Вилла в Дезенцано дель Гарда с бассейном и частным садовым участкомВилла в Дезенц…
$1,64M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Padenghe sul Garda, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Padenghe sul Garda, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 750 m²
GA-V001279. ВИЛЛА С БОЛЬШИМ ЧАСТНЫМ ПАРКОМ В PADENGHE SUL GARDAРасположенный в элегантном ра…
$2,05M
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Villa 3 bedrooms in Moniga del Garda, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Moniga del Garda, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 315 m²
GH-PV001596. ВИЛЛА ВАШЕЙ МЕЧТЫ С ВИДОМ НА ОЗЕРО! Вилла с бассейном и видом на озеро ВИЛЛА ВА…
$1,58M
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Manerba del Garda, Italy
Villa 2 bedrooms
Manerba del Garda, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
ABI-1093А. Отдельностоящая вилла с частным бассейном В уникальном по своему месторасположени…
$1,82M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Lonato del Garda, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Lonato del Garda, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 320 m²
GA-V001559. Превосходная вилла с видом на озеро в Лонато-дель-ГардаРасположенная в элегантно…
$2,17M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Toscolano Maderno, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 370 m²
ABI-1020А. Новая вилла в Тосколано МадерноПродается новая вилла в Тосколано Мадерно с велико…
$5,27M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 240 m²
GA-V000879. КРАСИВАЯ ВИЛЛА С ЧАСТНЫМ БАССЕЙНОМ В ДЕЗЕНЦАНО-ДЕЛЬ-ГАРДАРасположенный в небольш…
$644,710
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 146 m²
GA-V001067. Новая двухквартирная вилла в Desenzano del GardaВставленный в новом контексте в…
$702,148
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Padenghe sul Garda, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Padenghe sul Garda, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 750 m²
GH-V000607. Вилла с прямым выходом к озеру ГардаПаденге суль Гарда, НА ПЕРВОЙ ЛИНИИ У ОЗЕРА …
$8,21M
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Villa in Padenghe sul Garda, Italy
Villa
Padenghe sul Garda, Italy
Area 674 m²
GH-280418. Роскошная вилла на первой линии в Паденге-Суль-ГардаРоскошная вилла на первой лин…
$9,38M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Padenghe sul Garda, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Padenghe sul Garda, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 400 m²
GH-PV00019. Элитная вилла МишельВ стадии строительства шикарная вилла Мишель 400 кв.м. на уч…
$4,34M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Manerba del Garda, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Manerba del Garda, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 250 m²
GH-PV001500. Элитная современная вилла в Манерба-дель-ГардаЭлитная современная вилла в Манер…
$1,82M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Padenghe sul Garda, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Padenghe sul Garda, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 400 m²
ABI-1116Е. Роскошная вилла с бассейном и великолепным видомРоскошная вилла с бассейном и вел…
$4,10M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Sirmione, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sirmione, Italy
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 400 m²
SYRMIONE // 400 KV. M // 4 Bedrooms // 3 Bathrooms // Kitchen // PRISTER // Pool // Ground 7…
$1,39M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Lonato del Garda, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Lonato del Garda, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 450 m²
GA-V001329. ВИЛЛА ВОЛЬФХАУС В ОКРУЖЕНИИ ЗЕЛЕНИ В LONATOРасположенный в красивом конкурсе, в …
$1,08M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Salo, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Salo, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 370 m²
GA-V001049. Вилла на склоне холма с видом на озеро, в городе SalòПогруженный на первый холм…
$1,16M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Moniga del Garda, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Moniga del Garda, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 600 m²
GH-V000879. Престижный дом в Монига дель ГардаВ Монига дель Гарда, выставлена на продажу ПРЕ…
$2,93M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Puegnago del Garda, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Puegnago del Garda, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 165 m²
GH-PV003571. Новая вилла на двух уровняхПуэньяго-дель-Гарда, в совершенно новом районе, уто…
$504,046
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Gardone Riviera, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Gardone Riviera, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 400 m²
WW-120315-1. Вилла в Гардоне РивьераВилла в Гардоне Ривьера - одном из самых престижных мест…
$2,81M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Padenghe sul Garda, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Padenghe sul Garda, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 400 m²
ABI-1204A. Роскошная вилла на первой линии озера Гарда Роскошная вилла на первой линии озера…
$9,38M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Soiano del Lago, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Soiano del Lago, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 350 m²
ABI-1239A. Очаровательный дом с бассейном на озере ГардаЭтот очаровательный дом с бассейном …
$1,76M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Lonato del Garda, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Lonato del Garda, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 350 m²
ABI-1170А. Красивая, отдельностоящая вилла с видом на озеро ГардаКрасивая вилла с бассейном,…
$1,88M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Padenghe sul Garda, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Padenghe sul Garda, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 300 m²
GH-PV001612. Шикарно реставрированная вилла с бассейномОТДЕЛЬНАЯ ПОЛНОСТЬЮ ОТРЕСТАВРИРОВАННА…
$926,038
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Moniga del Garda, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Moniga del Garda, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 413 m²
GH-PV000413. Вилла на стадии строительства с видом на озеро.Moniga del Garda, продаётся отде…
$1,05M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Lugana, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Lugana, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 213 m²
Sirmione Luxury Village, the pinnacle of luxury real estate on the shores of Lake Garda. Hi…
$853,992
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Gardone Riviera, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Gardone Riviera, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 153 m²
GH-LV04831. Отреставрированный старинный таунхаусВ районе Фазано, городка Гардоне Ривьера, м…
$421,992
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