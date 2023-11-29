Villas for sale in Brescia, Italy

UAE
247 properties total found
Default
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
Villa 5 room villa with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Aria Condizionata
Villanuova sul Clisi, Italy
10
5
609 m²
Above the hills of Salò, in a dominating hillside position with breathtaking views of Lake G…
€1,07M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 6 room villa with Doppi Vetri, with Ingresso Indipendente, with Doppio Ingresso
Salo, Italy
9
3
250 m²
In a privileged position close to the center of Salò and the Lake, we propose for sale a det…
€750,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Tignale, Italy
10
4
400 m²
Located in a panoramic area of Tignale, in a corner of earthly paradise and surrounded by an…
€5,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Manerba del Garda, Italy
7
3
250 m²
€1,20M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
4
3
200 m²
Bright head villa located in a residential area a stone's throw from the historic centre and…
€1,19M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
Roe Volciano, Italy
7
2
200 m²
In Roè Volciano, nestled in absolute privacy surrounded by greenery, we offer for sale a com…
€1,30M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Roe Volciano, Italy
8
2
208 m²
The property we propose is a charming single-family house with a welcoming and traditional d…
€510,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata, with Cancello Elettrico
Moniga del Garda, Italy
4
2
115 m²
In Soiano del lago, near the village and not far from the beaches, we offer this villa under…
€550,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
8
4
350 m²
We are in Monte Maderno, a spectacular hillside hamlet of Toscolano-Maderno, where you can e…
€2,35M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Passaggio Pedonale
Salo, Italy
9
3
200 m²
The property we propose is a typical Italian house with stone accents, just a few steps from…
€1,20M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 5 room villa
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
6
2
450 m²
€1,30M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Cancello Elettrico
Salo, Italy
7
4
500 m²
Garda Haus offers exclusive villa under construction with unique lake view. The property is…
€4,20M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Soiano del Lago, Italy
12
3
300 m²
Explore an extraordinary residence in the enchanting hills of Soiano del Lago. This single v…
€1,30M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 2 room villa with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Manerba del Garda, Italy
5
3
260 m²
Garda Haus Padenghe offers for sale this charming detached villa located in Manerba del Gard…
€1,80M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa with Passaggio Pedonale, with Cancello Elettrico, with Ingresso Indipendente
San Felice del Benaco, Italy
7
2
180 m²
We offer for sale a three-story detached house for renovation, situated in the picturesque S…
€540,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 6 room villa with veranda, with Ingresso Indipendente, with Canna Fumaria
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
8
4
285 m²
€2,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 6 room villa with veranda, with Ingresso Indipendente, with Canna Fumaria
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
8
4
285 m²
The uniqueness of this beautiful property definitely lies in the garden with lake access, do…
€2,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
Iseo, Italy
5
4
254 m²
The "Le Ville" project is conceived as a single intervention, consisting of three residentia…
€695,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
Iseo, Italy
5
4
287 m²
The 'Le Ville' project is conceived as a single intervention, consisting of three residentia…
€785,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
Iseo, Italy
7
4
282 m²
The 'Le Ville' project is conceived as a single intervention, consisting of three residentia…
€775,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 2 room villa with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
San Felice del Benaco, Italy
4
3
240 m²
In the beautiful setting of San Felice del Benaco, a stone's throw from the town center, the…
€930,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 9 room villa with Porta Blindata, with Passaggio Pedonale, with Cancello Elettrico
Pralboino, Italy
20
25 000 m²
€1,50M
1
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa with road
Moniga del Garda, Italy
8
3
177 m²
Garda Haus Padenghe offers for sale this charming detached villa located in a residence of o…
€580,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Manerba del Garda, Italy
10
4
207 m²
Garda Haus offers a villa with swimming pool, private garden and covered parking spaces in t…
€895,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 6 room villa with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
Roe Volciano, Italy
12
5
650 m²
In Roè Volciano, nearby Salò, this fabulous property is immersed in an enchanting private ga…
€1,98M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 6 room villa with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Gardone Riviera, Italy
12
4
500 m²
We are located in Gardone Riviera, in a panoramic hilly area with a magnificent view over th…
€2,98M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 9 room villa with Passaggio Pedonale, with Cancello Elettrico, with Passaggio Automobilistico
Manerba del Garda, Italy
12
7
700 m²
Directly overlooking the Brescia side of Lake Garda, in the well-known resort of Manerba del…
€7,90M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Padenghe sul Garda, Italy
12
6
750 m²
The breathtaking lake view, the direct access to the beach, the huge and bright spaces and t…
€6,45M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 6 room villa with Passaggio Pedonale
Padenghe sul Garda, Italy
12
350 m²
Important and prestigious lakefront property with private dock and direct access to the beac…
€3,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa with Doppi Vetri, with Aria Condizionata, with Cancello Elettrico
Gardone Riviera, Italy
6
262 m²
€3,20M
Recommend
Leave a request
