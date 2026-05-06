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Residential quarter Herzog 49 perle rare aux portes de rehavia

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,27M
;
9
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ID: 37783
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    HaRav Herzog, 49

About the complex

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New on the market! For sale exclusively at 49 Herzog Street, near the charming Rehavia district, opposite the prestigious Nayot district, on the future tramway. In a Tama 38 project of the renowned company Yated, with design entrance hall and elevators, offering complete accessibility to the apartment. Spacious apartment of 4 rooms, 97 m2 registered at the cadastre (Tabou), with in addition a large mirpeset of 12 m2. Apartment tastefully renovated, upscale kitchen very improved, 3 orientations, absolute quiet throughout the apartment, mamad, air conditioning, many parking spaces in the street. Close to the spacious Botanical Garden and the very requested shtiblach of Katamon Hayeshana. Notice to serious and responsive buyers...

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Jerusalem, Israel
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Residential quarter Herzog 49 perle rare aux portes de rehavia
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,27M
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