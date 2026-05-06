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Residential quarter A vendre appartement 4 piEces A kiryat sanz rue yehuda hanassi netanya

Netanya, Israel
from
$873,300
;
9
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ID: 37677
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    HaSharon Subdistrict
  • City
    Netanya
  • Address
    Yehuda HaNasi, 24

About the complex

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Yehuda Hanassi Street, in the sought after district of Kiryat Sanz in Netanya, in a quiet residential environment well served. 4 room apartment with mamad, about 110 m2, located on the 5th floor on 6. Renovated and strengthened building as part of a recently completed TAMA 38 project. Unit included in new post-TAMA units (modern benefits). Mirpeset soccah of 12 m2, 2 bathrooms, 2 toilets. Private parking, elevator, empty garbage. Arnona 1 100 Area appreciated for its family setting, shops, synagogues, schools and transport. Price charged: 2,460,000.

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Netanya, Israel
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Residential quarter A vendre appartement 4 piEces A kiryat sanz rue yehuda hanassi netanya
Netanya, Israel
from
$873,300
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