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Residential quarter Mini penthouse magnifique

Jerusalem, Israel
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$1,60M
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Residential quarter Mini penthouse magnifique
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ID: 37763
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Anilevitch, 71

About the complex

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Exceptional penthouse with breathtaking views! Discover this splendid 4 rooms of 117 m2, designed with care and refinement, combining luxury, comfort and high quality materials. A huge terrace of 25 m2 facing the sky offers an unobstructed view and bathe the apartment with natural light. The master suite has its own private bathroom, and every detail of the apartment has been designed to offer a unique quality of life. Located in a modern and upscale building, with very high standing finishes, the property also includes 2 private parking spaces and an adjoining cellar. A rare good, an opportunity not to be missed to live comfort, elegance and the exception.

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Jerusalem, Israel
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Residential quarter Mini penthouse magnifique
Jerusalem, Israel
from
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