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Residential quarter Rez de jardin quartier lotan

Ashkelon, Israel
from
$514,750
;
6
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ID: 37479
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashkelon
  • Address
    Eli Cohen

About the complex

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3-room garden with beautiful garden

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Ashkelon, Israel
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Residential quarter Rez de jardin quartier lotan
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$514,750
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