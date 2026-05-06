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Residential quarter Superbe 4 chambres tour yoo avec parkings balcon et mamad

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$6,92M
;
10
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ID: 37027
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Nisim Aloni, 21

About the complex

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For exclusive sale, In the YOO Tower, Nissim Aloni 19 In a prestigious and very well maintained tower On the 8th floor with open view northwest A beautiful apartment very spacious 188 m2 + sunny terrace of 10 m2 4.5 room apartment, including a master suite Large parental suite with dressing room Separate shower and toilet Additional services: 2 covered parking spaces Building Services: Spa, sauna, swimming pool, concierge Security 24/7

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Superbe 4 chambres tour yoo avec parkings balcon et mamad
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$6,92M
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