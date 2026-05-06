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Residential quarter Projet neuf dans 2 immeubles de 9 etages et 1 immeuble de 19 etages kiryat hayovel jerusalem

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$836,600
01/06/2026
$836,600
31/05/2026
$834,250
;
4
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ID: 37277
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/06/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Moshe Kleinman, 12

About the complex

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New project in 2 9-story buildings and 1 19-story building, Kiryat Hayovel Jerusalem Commercial center near the project, 300m from the tram. 2 lifts, 3 kindergartens, a club for residents, 1 parking per apartment Issued in March 2028 2 rooms 54m2 with terrace of 18m2 - Price : 2.350.000 4 rooms 93m2 with terrace between 11 and 13m2 - Price from 3.300.000 Penthouse 3 rooms 90m2 with terrace of 34m2 - 8th floor - Price : 3.450.000 Penthouse 4 rooms 93m2 with terrace of 25m2 - 8th floor - Price : 3.800.000 Penthouse 4 rooms 95m2 with terrace of 14m2 - 15th floor - Price : 3.880.000 Ground floor 4 rooms 96m2 with terrace 24m2 - Price from 3.000.000 4 rooms 93m2 with terrace of 11m2 – 6th floor (building 8 floors) - Price : 3.250.000 These prices do not include our agency fees which are 2% excluding taxes. Prices may vary. Note: in the case of a project under construction, photos and plans are published only for information purposes, and are not contractual, so the apartments are not furnished. For more information contact me

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Jerusalem, Israel
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Residential quarter Projet neuf dans 2 immeubles de 9 etages et 1 immeuble de 19 etages kiryat hayovel jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$836,600
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