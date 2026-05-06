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Residential quarter Penthouse dexception dans immeuble de standing

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$7,06M
;
10
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ID: 37749
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Maze, Chelouche Gallery For Contemporary Art

About the complex

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In the heart of Rothschild district Small quiet street near Shenkin, Balfour and Mazeh 173 m2 + 1 m2 terrace

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Penthouse dexception dans immeuble de standing
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$7,06M
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