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Residential quarter Bonne affaire 5 pieces barnea immeuble recent

Ashkelon, Israel
from
$667,400
;
7
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ID: 37458
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashkelon
  • Address
    Yiftah HaGiladi

About the complex

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Barnea 5 spacious rooms

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Ashkelon, Israel
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Residential quarter Bonne affaire 5 pieces barnea immeuble recent
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$667,400
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