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Residential quarter Rez de jardin proche mer

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$967,600
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7
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ID: 38364
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Sirkin, 14

About the complex

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Ground garden for sale in Tel Aviv, in a quiet street near Bograshov and the sea. Separate entrance to the building. Ground floor. Two rooms. 43m2 + 35m2 of garden (not registered in the cadastre/Tabo). Renovated. 2 exhibitions: North, West. Rented at 8,100 sh/month. Price: 2 950,000 sh

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Rez de jardin proche mer
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$967,600
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