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Residential quarter Gindi tlv 4 pieces

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,73M
;
10
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ID: 38341
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    HaHashmonaim, 100

About the complex

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Apartment for sale in Tel-Aviv, in the Gindi TLV complex. Tour with guard 24/7. High floor with elevators. 4 rooms, 2 bathrooms. 90m2 + 12m2 terrace. 1 parking, 1 cellar of 6m2. Mamad. 2 exhibitions: South, East. Price: 5,280,000

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Gindi tlv 4 pieces
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,73M
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