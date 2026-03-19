  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Tel-Aviv
  4. Residential quarter Duplex a vendre a tel aviv

Residential quarter Duplex a vendre a tel aviv

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,06M
;
10
Leave a request
ID: 36025
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Elifelet, Florentine Backpackers Hostel

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
Duplex rehov Matalon 1 Approximately 110 m² plus terrace of 29 m² 3 bedrooms downstairs Living room dining room kitchen upstairs 2 bathrooms Plus a WC upstairs Cellar and parking

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Nouveau programme dappartements neufs a bat yam
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,67M
Residential quarter Bureaux neufs dans immeuble de bureaux tres demande sur givat shaul
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$3,833
Residential quarter Majestueux 5 pieces a ashdod
Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,08M
Residential quarter Superbe 2 pieces dans immeuble neuf avec mamad et vue mer
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,75M
Residential quarter Magnifique penthouse 4 pieces avec terrasse 80m2 soucca
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,95M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Duplex a vendre a tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,06M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter SpEcial investisseur proche mer 2p refait A neuf asc et parking
Residential quarter SpEcial investisseur proche mer 2p refait A neuf asc et parking
Residential quarter SpEcial investisseur proche mer 2p refait A neuf asc et parking
Residential quarter SpEcial investisseur proche mer 2p refait A neuf asc et parking
Residential quarter SpEcial investisseur proche mer 2p refait A neuf asc et parking
Residential quarter SpEcial investisseur proche mer 2p refait A neuf asc et parking
Residential quarter SpEcial investisseur proche mer 2p refait A neuf asc et parking
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,08M
Apartment redone High floor with elevator Fully clear view Private parking 5 minutes walk from the beach Without works Free immediately CASE TO BE SEIZED
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Nouveau projet katamonim jerusalem du 2 au 5 pieces penthouses et rez de jardin
Residential quarter Nouveau projet katamonim jerusalem du 2 au 5 pieces penthouses et rez de jardin
Residential quarter Nouveau projet katamonim jerusalem du 2 au 5 pieces penthouses et rez de jardin
Residential quarter Nouveau projet katamonim jerusalem du 2 au 5 pieces penthouses et rez de jardin
Residential quarter Nouveau projet katamonim jerusalem du 2 au 5 pieces penthouses et rez de jardin
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,18M
New project Katamon Jerusalem from 2 to 5 rooms, penthouses and garden ground floor Located in the Katamonim district, this project consists of 5 buildings with 34 floors with gym, synagogues, 5 elevators. The tramway will pass to the bottom of the project. Issue December 2029 Payment metho…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Projet immeuble boutique rue shenkin tel aviv
Residential quarter Projet immeuble boutique rue shenkin tel aviv
Residential quarter Projet immeuble boutique rue shenkin tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$6,34M
Exclusive project located on one of the most popular streets of Tel Aviv, combining local charm and modern standing. Directed by Gorel and designed by Lior Ben Dov Architects, with a high level of demands and finishes. Key features: Elegant architecture and optimized plans Spacious apartme…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
19.03.2026
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications