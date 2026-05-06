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Residential quarter Grand appartement familial de 5 pieces avec souccah en plein quartier park

Hadera, Israel
from
$2,55M
;
11
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ID: 36880
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 27/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Haifa District
  • Region
    Hadera Subdistrict
  • City
    Hadera

About the complex

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BZH RE/MAX Hadera presents you exclusively, in the heart of the Park district in Hadera, a superb 5-room family apartment with a terrace to make a Soccah! Located on the 1st floor of a beautiful recent building, this bright and carefully maintained property offers a warm and quiet atmosphere, good vibes! Location: Excellent! At the entrance of the sought after district of Park, next to the access to EcoPark, is close to the shopping center, schools, transportation, the Beth'Habad Francophone Park... Characteristics: - A large and welcoming bright living room, - A modern and functional kitchen, - A dedicated dining room space to receive, - A beautiful terrace that can serve as Soccah! - A master suite with private bathroom and dressing room, - 3 additional comfortable rooms, including a secure room (Mamad), - A bathroom with bathtub, - Guest toilets, - In addition: air conditioning, intercom and two parking spaces! In the building: - Two elevators including one from Chabat, - A nice, well-maintained lobby. A "religious-friendly" apartment, ideal for a family looking for space, calm, comfort and quality environment, in one of Hadera's pleasant areas. And an excellent investment! ? Price: 2.550.000 ? For more information or to arrange a visit: Rahel ‘Haya Benguigui RE/MAX Hadera Professional licence 313736

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Hadera, Israel
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Residential quarter Grand appartement familial de 5 pieces avec souccah en plein quartier park
Hadera, Israel
from
$2,55M
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