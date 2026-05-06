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Residential quarter Appartement a vendre holyland jerusalem

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$985,300
;
8
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ID: 39773
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 11/08/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    brhm prrh

About the complex

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Magnificent 3.5 room apartment on the 5th floor with exceptional views • Very bright apartment • Large terrace with panoramic view • Shabbat lift • Parking area included • Sports room in the residence • Very well maintained building with elegant lobby

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Jerusalem, Israel
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Residential quarter Appartement a vendre holyland jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$985,300
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